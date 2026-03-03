5 Cool Small-Town California Film Festivals To Seek Out In 2026, According To Movie Lovers
The Hollywood sign is hardly the limit of California filmmaking. In mountain towns, desert valleys, and close-knit communities across the state, film festivals abound. Drive a few hours outside the more famous (and more crowded) hubs of Los Angeles or San Francisco, and you'll find premiers with the Sierra Nevada mountains as their backdrop or a chance to talk directly with filmmakers and actors.
Beyond just getting to see new movies, these film festivals give you an incentive to explore towns you might otherwise drive right past. Stop at one of these small towns, and you'll get to wander around beautiful landscapes or browse historic Main Streets in smaller, scenic communities alongside going to the festival.
There are over 100 film festivals around California spread across a year. While most are concentrated in Los Angeles and the Bay Area cities, we picked five in smaller towns where you get to discover a new destination while celebrating movies. We looked at reviews and recommendations from past film-loving attendees to identify those that get lauded as the most interesting and worthwhile, and we provide a deeper look at our sourcing at the end of the list.
Yucca Valley Film Festival
The Yucca Valley Film Festival is held annually in the high-desert town of Yucca Valley, known for its art and indie film culture. It's recognized as one of the top 100 best-reviewed film festivals across the world by FilmFreeway and even has a Certificate of Recognition from the U.S. Congress for its cultural contribution. It often gets praised for its community-centered atmosphere, where filmmakers and viewers get to chat with and learn from each other.
"I had a truly great experience at the festival," wrote one reviewer on FilmFreeway. "It was inspiring to meet so many filmmakers from different backgrounds and hear about their work ... The festival atmosphere was warm, welcoming, and full of creative energy." In the past, the film festival program has featured meet-and-greets with directors, a community gathering at the neighboring Pioneertown, and an open-invite after party for makers and audience to mingle. A nice touch of the festival is that, in its recent editions, the screenings have been mixed across its three-day span, so that if you come just for one day, you'll get to see different kinds of films rather than just documentaries, for example.
Located outside of LA, you can reach Yucca Valley in just over a two-hour drive from the Los Angeles International Airport. The festival takes place in early November at Yucca Valley's Community Center, and one of its biggest perks is that admission is free. You can check the program on its website in advance, in case there's a specific film or class you want to attend on a certain day. The town also sits just under 20 minutes by car from Joshua Tree National Park, making it a great opportunity to combine film festivities with exploring the outdoors.
Mammoth Lakes Film Festival
Mammoth Lakes is a resort town in California's Sierra Nevada Mountains, making for one of the most beautiful film festival settings. The Mammoth Lakes Film Festival has amassed a strong reputation among California's small-town cinema scene and beyond. It was named one of the top 25 coolest film festivals in the world by MovieMaker in 2025, which singled out the town's cinematic scenery and daring programming. Meanwhile, FilmFreeway lists it among the top 100 best-reviewed film festivals worldwide. "Super eclectic program curated by the most gracious, film-loving organizers ... in a cozy mountain setting to boot," one reviewer wrote for the site.
The event schedule at Mammoth Lakes includes (in addition to screenings) panels, mixers, and parties — all except for the opening and closing ceremonies are open to the public. The festival founders have stated that Mammoth Lakes is intended to feel communal and accessible. Co-founder Tomik Mansoori said to Script Magazine, "All these festivals have these passes, and badges and exclusivity ... we try to incorporate these gatherings and these meeting spaces for people to come together." Its selection of films is likewise non-exclusive. Past programming has included unsettling thrillers, international documentaries, and surreal animations.
The festival takes place across five days around Memorial Day weekend every year. Public attendees can either get a full-festival pass, granting them access to all screenings, or buy individual tickets for movies at the venue or online (tickets are discounted if bought online before). Mammoth Lakes is about a 15-minute drive from the Mammoth Yosemite Airport, which has arrivals from Southern California.
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival
The Poppy Jasper International Film Festival takes place across several neighboring towns by California's central coast, though a large chunk of its screenings are in Morgan Hill, a wine city with ample outdoor adventure. It's one of the bigger small-town festivals, with 50 screening "blocks" (some blocks consist of individual feature films, while others are a set of short films), plus nearly 30 off-screen events like panels, workshops, and parties. All of these are spread across different venues in the string of towns, so it could be a great option for film-lovers who want to partake in a multi-day movie road trip.
In 2024, the festival also got the distinction of being named one of the world's 25 coolest film festivals by MovieMaker. Its programming is a testament to why. "Poppy Jasper is such a cool, unique festival that covers several towns in the Grapevine of CA and offers fun networking events like a hike one day and bagels and champagne at a vineyard another," one reviewer wrote on FilmFreeway.
Morgan Hill is about a 30-minute drive from the San Jose Mineta International Airport. The Poppy Jasper festival takes place in April, typically spanning about a week. Tickets are sold online in blocks that each run about two hours, so, for example, you can get one ticket for a block of short women-directed horror films, or for a single documentary feature. A perk of Poppy Jasper for those who want to soak up the festival atmosphere without committing to a full slate of ticketed events is that it offers some free activities as well. For the 2025 festival, there was a free "Mummy Mountain Walk," for example.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Nature lovers and environmental stewards, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival was made for you. Set across the sister Northern California towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley, the Wild & Scenic festival is like a Sundance for outdoor adventure lovers, with both a program dedicated to nature-themed films and educational events, like an environmental fair and conservation-focused talks. The festival is organized by activists, too, put on by the South Yuba River Citizens League, a grassroots environmental group that was founded to protect the South Yuba River.
Though its setting may be small-town, the Wild & Scenic Film Festival's reach has grown far. It's gotten glowing testimonials from the likes of actors Patrick Stewart (of "Star Trek" fame) and Daryl Hannah ("Blade Runner," "Kill Bill"). Reviewers praise both the festival's inspirational lineup of films and its unique location. "[I] met some great filmmakers and saw some really cool films. It was also such an interesting part of the U.S. to be in," a FilmFreeway reviewer wrote.
The festival's roster of films is sprawling — with over 100 film screenings, you're bound to find something that interests you. Past festival winners have included "Snow Leopard Sisters," about finding endangered snow leopards in the Himalayas, and "Honeyland," an Oscar-nominated documentary about a Macedonian beekeeper. The festival takes place in February. For those flying in, the closest airport hub is Sacramento International Airport, just over an hour's drive from Nevada City. While in town, you can explore the South Yuba River, one of the festival's inspirations, with scenic swimming holes and family-friendly beaches.
Lone Pine Film Festival
The Lone Pine Film Festival is a stellar example of a small-town film festival where the programming and location are perfectly married. The town of Lone Pine, set at the edge of the Great Basin Desert and against the Alabama Hills, has a long history of serving as a filming site — over 400 movies were shot here, according to the town's Chamber of Commerce, especially Westerns. The Lone Pine Film Festival is a tribute to this film history, showcasing a selection of historic films each year that were made in the area. The festival was named one of the "best film fests of the West" by Cowboys & Indians in 2026.
A strong driver of the Lone Pine Film Festival's cool factor is how it incorporates so much more than just film screenings into its reel of events. Classic film lover and blogger Laura's Miscellaneous Musings praised the location tours that the festival offers, writing, "The tours were fascinating and educational." Dozens of tours take place during the festival days, each paired with a movie screening (though you could attend just the tour or just the screening). Past tours have included the cave and canyon where an episode of "Star Trek: Voyager" was filmed and a guided horseback ride past several filming locations in the Alabama Hills. Other events in the festival slate include an art fair and a parade.
The Lone Pine Film Festival happens in October, spanning a weekend. You can buy tickets to screenings and other festival events at the box office. Those traveling long-haul can fly into the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport, which is about an hour drive from Lone Pine in Bishop.
Methodology
To make our selection, we first created a list of film festivals held in California's small towns, sourced from the California Film Commission, FilmFreeway, and See California. We considered a small town to be any city with under 50,000 residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which follows the minimum metropolitan threshold used by the Office of Management and Budget. Then, we narrowed down our list by focusing on praise from film lovers, using reviews from FilmFreeway, cinephile blogs, and accolades from film-focused magazines like MovieMaker to assess the festival's reputation.