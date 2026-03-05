5 Top-Rated Historic Homes Of Famous Americans To Visit, According To Travelers

Everyone wants to take a peek inside the magnificent mansions of the rich and famous at some point — it's only natural. Rain or shine, crowds still line up to poke around the opulent state rooms at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, while the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles is always packed. Even the fictional Elizabeth Bennet took a tour of Mr. Darcy's sprawling country estate in Jane Austen's classic romance, "Pride and Prejudice." Across the pond in America, a smattering of historic homes around the country are just as enticing to visit. They give tourists a glimpse into the lives of famous Americans who made their mark on history.

A top choice is The Breakers, the palatial Gilded Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. One of the Vanderbilts ' humble summer "cottages," The Breakers is responsible for some of Rhode Island's most spectacular Christmas displays. Then there's the elegant façade of The Mount in Massachusetts, once the home of American novelist Edith Wharton. Meanwhile, tall turrets topped with spires lure tourists into the elegant hallways of the Biltmore Estate in the Blue Ridge foothills of North Carolina, where the surrounding wooded hills and flowerbeds, landscaped by Frederick Law Olmsted, are considered "America's most visited garden."

But how should you decide which historic mansion to visit? Scattered from New England all the way down to Virginia, these mansions aren't always convenient to reach, so it would certainly be handy to know whether it's worth a visit before making the effort to get there. By scouring traveler reviews and blogs, we are bringing you these five historic homes of famous Americans not to be missed. Though they might not be palaces of royalty like Versailles, these historic mansions are suffused with just as much elegance and grandeur.