5 Top-Rated Historic Homes Of Famous Americans To Visit, According To Travelers
Everyone wants to take a peek inside the magnificent mansions of the rich and famous at some point — it's only natural. Rain or shine, crowds still line up to poke around the opulent state rooms at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, while the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles is always packed. Even the fictional Elizabeth Bennet took a tour of Mr. Darcy's sprawling country estate in Jane Austen's classic romance, "Pride and Prejudice." Across the pond in America, a smattering of historic homes around the country are just as enticing to visit. They give tourists a glimpse into the lives of famous Americans who made their mark on history.
A top choice is The Breakers, the palatial Gilded Age mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. One of the Vanderbilts ' humble summer "cottages," The Breakers is responsible for some of Rhode Island's most spectacular Christmas displays. Then there's the elegant façade of The Mount in Massachusetts, once the home of American novelist Edith Wharton. Meanwhile, tall turrets topped with spires lure tourists into the elegant hallways of the Biltmore Estate in the Blue Ridge foothills of North Carolina, where the surrounding wooded hills and flowerbeds, landscaped by Frederick Law Olmsted, are considered "America's most visited garden."
But how should you decide which historic mansion to visit? Scattered from New England all the way down to Virginia, these mansions aren't always convenient to reach, so it would certainly be handy to know whether it's worth a visit before making the effort to get there. By scouring traveler reviews and blogs, we are bringing you these five historic homes of famous Americans not to be missed. Though they might not be palaces of royalty like Versailles, these historic mansions are suffused with just as much elegance and grandeur.
Biltmore Estate, North Carolina
An enduring icon of America's new money tycoons, the Biltmore Estate is no doubt one of the country's crown jewels. The former abode of George Vanderbilt and his family, the sprawling chateau near Asheville is still considered America's biggest private residence. With ticket prices to tour the estate easily exceeding $100, the burning question is whether a visit to this architectural behemoth is really worth it. "A totally larger than life experience," wrote a previous visitor on Tripadvisor, where the Biltmore has snagged the award for "2025 Traveler's Choice Best of the Best." One review declared that the mansion is "impressive from top to bottom," while another visitor was confident that, upon visiting, "you will want to come again."
Construction began in 1889, and the French-inspired architecture was designed by Richard Morris Hunt, a close friend of the Vanderbilts who rose to prominence after designing the private estates for New York's leading families. On the Biltmore grounds, formal gardens overflowing with seasonal blooms were added in by landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who surrounded the mansion with shrubbery and groves of trees against the backdrop of the Blue Ridge slopes.
In the spring, the flowerbeds are vibrant with rows of tulips, while Christmas brings festive cheer as the mansion is festooned in twinkling ornaments, garlands, and flickering candles. Visitors can wander around at their own pace, admiring the mansion's extensive collection of paintings, sculpture, and decorative arts along the way, while guided tours offer rare access to restricted areas along with tantalizing tidbits of Vanderbilt family history. Abutting the estate is Antler Hill Village, which offers a winery, dining options, and lodging for guests wanting to extend their stay. Catch a flight into Asheville Regional Airport, only a short drive away from Biltmore.
The Breakers, Rhode Island
Stepping across the lawns of The Breakers is like going back to a time when men wore top hats and women wore petticoats. At one time, this was the summer villa of Cornelius Vanderbilt II, millionaire New York socialite and older brother of George Vanderbilt (founder of the Biltmore Estate). The Breakers has become an iconic symbol of America's opulent Gilded Age — and for that reason is especially popular with fans of HBO's period drama of the same name.
Standing majestically along Newport's southern shoreline overlooking Easton Bay, photos alone could never do justice to this grand summer cottage. "The size and grandeur of the mansion can only be appreciated with an in-person visit," declares a review on Tripadvisor, where, much like the Biltmore Estate, this Newport summer cottage boasts a "2025 Traveler's Choice" award. Another review remarked that "every room is filled with intricate details, lavish decor, and history that makes you pause in awe," while a Redditor on r/TheGildedAge noted that out of all Newport's stately mansions, "The Breakers is by far the pièce de résistance".
As with the Biltmore, family friend and architect Richard Morris Hunt was hired to create The Breakers' design, and Cornelius Vanderbilt spared no expense. Roman columns, chandeliers in Baccarat crystal, and mosaic ceilings are just a few of the delights awaiting tourists within The Breakers' whopping 70 rooms. Audioguides give insight into more of the mansion's history, while daily tours bring visitors below ground for a peek at the less glamorous side of things — laundry facilities, the wine cellar, and plumbing infrastructure. When hungry, The Breakers Café awaits with refreshments. After touring the mansion, take a hike along the Cliff Walk, which offers views of both The Breakers and the Atlantic surf.
Monticello, Virginia
Tucked between the forested valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Charlottesville, a lively college town with a vibrant wine scene. Aside from sips of flavorful varietals, travelers to Charlottesville can also take a peek into Monticello, the stately mansion belonging to perhaps one of America's most famous Founding Fathers. Boasting a "2025 Traveler's Choice" award on Tripadvisor and ranked among the top things to do in town, a tour of Thomas Jefferson's private home is well worth the trip to Virginia.
Dating back to the 1790s, it comes as no surprise that Monticello is a National Historic Landmark, not to mention a World Heritage Site. Standing majestically at the summit of a rounded hill against a backdrop of leafy trees, Jefferson's "Little Mountain" boasts a colonnaded entrance portico and an iconic white dome, an elegant melding of Palladian and classical styles. Jefferson's talents extended far beyond the mere drafting of the document that gained America's independence from England — he singlehandedly drew up the architectural blueprints for his own mansion, leaving behind a tangible footprint of his ingenuity which tourists can still experience today. "Along with an appreciation for the grandeur of this elegant home, [...] we also gained new insight into Jefferson the man," wrote Jane Canapini on the Grownup Travels blog.
A handful of exclusive tours whisk visitors back in time through the hallowed halls of Monticello, offering a peek at the historic furnishings, collections of artwork, and decorative objects throughout each room, along with fascinating tidbits about Jefferson's past. After poking around all the floors, visitors can admire the architecture from afar in Monticello's flower gardens, where footpaths meander between borders of blooming shrubs and foliage. Outdoorsy travelers can also hit the hiking trails looping through the wooded slopes surrounding the mansion.
The Mount, Massachusetts
The great American author, Edith Wharton, is remembered for her novel, "The Age of Innocence," which made her the first woman ever to win the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. Born into an old-money family at the height of the Gilded Age, fans of Wharton's literary works can take a peek at a slice of her glamorous life at The Mount, her private home amidst the Berkshire foothills in Lenox, Massachusetts. "Absolutely fabulous," a previous visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "Definitely worth a visit — informative and a beautiful home," claims another review.
As with Thomas Jefferson, Wharton created the design for her home, inspired by the sturdy stone façade of Belton House in England. Tucked between manicured lawns and shady groves, The Mount is a pristine white structure sitting atop a gentle slope, adorned with cupolas, turrets, and dark shutters that stand out against the bright façade. The mansion's interiors are equally as elegant, with furnishings, tapestries, and stucco ceilings reflecting European sensibilities. Though Wharton lived at The Mount for only 10 years, she left her mark on the home, and guided tours today regale visitors with tales of her life.
The library will be a particular point of interest for Wharton's admirers. Leather-bound tomes from Wharton's own collection still line the bookshelves, and private tours allow visitors to take a peek inside individual volumes that still bear the scribblings and annotations in Wharton's handwriting. Outside, sprawling Italianate gardens beckon for strolls amidst pruned hedgerows, flowerbeds, and water fountains. Meanwhile, visitors who enjoy all things paranormal can book ghost tours to explore The Mount after dark and decide for themselves if the mansion could be haunted. Travelers wanting to visit Edith Wharton's home can fly into Boston airport, then make the roughly two-hour drive west to Lenox.
Mount Vernon, Virginia
On the night of Christmas Day in 1776, George Washington led the Continental Army across the Delaware River in what is now a legendary moment in American history. But before the Revolution even began, George Washington was a humble Virginia gentleman who spent a considerable amount of time at his family's ancestral mansion, Mount Vernon. Fans of Revolutionary history and admirers of historic architecture alike can visit Mount Vernon for a glimpse into the life of America's most famous general, and even pay their respects at his grave.
Standing amidst expansive lawns along the Potomac River, Mount Vernon is a stately white colonial edifice with a striking red roof and angular cupola. Constructed in the 1730s during Washington's early infancy, it wouldn't be for another four decades that the adult Washington made the renovations to Mount Vernon that would turn his family's humble dwelling into an architectural marvel. With nearly five stars on Google based on more than 15,000 reviews, there is no doubt that a trip to Mount Vernon will be worthwhile. "The property is so impressive, it should be on everyone's bucket list," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, while a Google review claims it is "[v]ery much worth the time and cost to go see this place."
Guided tours take visitors through the opulent rooms decorated as they would have been during Washington's day, while a handful of outbuildings give insight into domestic tasks on the estate. Take a peek at the blacksmith's workshop, stables, washrooms for laundry, and the smokehouse where meats were cured. Venture into the sprawling grounds to enjoy scenic views across the Potomac River. Travelers in Washington D.C. are just a 30-minute drive away from Mount Vernon, while Virginia locals in Richmond can get there in about 90 minutes by car.
Methodology
There are a vast number of historic homes belonging to famous Americans all across the country, making it difficult to narrow this list down to just five. The criteria for "top-rated" were selected based on overwhelmingly positive traveler reviews for each destination, even taking into consideration factors that could have detracted from the full enjoyment of a visit, such as excessive crowds or partial closures for renovations.
All five historic homes were awarded the "Traveler's Choice" on Tripadvisor, indicating that they are all indeed popular attractions and are also highly ranked among the site's lists of top things to do in the towns where these historic homes are located. Further criteria for compiling this ranking came from traveler discussions in forums like Reddit, and from travel bloggers who had visited these historic homes and concluded that the experience was overall educational, interesting, and worth a visit.