Cincinnati's 5 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants To Satisfy Your Cravings

Korean fried chicken made it to the top of the list in Cincinnati, with the Liberty Township location of CM Chicken – Korean Fried Chicken named as the best fried chicken spot in Ohio by Yelp Elites. The Korean fried chicken spot has a large menu with flavors of fried chicken ranging from original to garlic soy and cheese monster. CM Chicken – Korean Fried Chicken was rated highly on Yelp, with reviewers writing that the chicken comes out hot and crunchy. And, many reviews mentioned not only the fried chicken, but their positive experiences with customer service.

CM Chicken is a chain restaurant with several locations. Joey S on Yelp says he usually wouldn't prefer fried chicken from a chain restaurant. "Small mom and pop places are my favorite," he wrote. "With that said, wow this is some yummy crispy chicken."

Several reviews say that the garlic soy and garlic spicy wings are the best flavors to try while at CM – Korean Fried Chicken, and suggested adding the cheese monster curly fries. The quick grab-and-go style restaurant lends itself to a quick lunch, and they even have a lunch special. Mid-week, you can grab the Dosirak Special for some tenders or wings and fries for just $10.99. Molly L said she understands why it was rated #1 in Ohio, and wishes she had more room to try more flavors.