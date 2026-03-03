Atlanta's Hands-Down 5 Best Breakfast Restaurants In The Downtown Area, According To Reviews

As far as foodie cities go, Atlanta easily ranks among the best, even if it wasn't named one of the top five foodie cities in 2025. Part of the reason Atlanta has such a robust culinary scene is its diverse population, which brings a wide range of cuisines to the fore.

Today, though, we're looking at the most important meal of the day: breakfast. Starting off with a hot cup of coffee and a plate of delicious food is enough to get anyone's motor running, and Atlanta is awash in breakfast-friendly restaurants. In fact, because there are so many options, including local spots and chains, we're narrowing our focus to places in the downtown area. To keep things objective, we ranked these five picks based primarily on online reviews.

So, whether you work in downtown Atlanta or are visiting and want to kick off your day right, here are five of the best breakfast restaurants around.