Atlanta's Hands-Down 5 Best Breakfast Restaurants In The Downtown Area, According To Reviews
As far as foodie cities go, Atlanta easily ranks among the best, even if it wasn't named one of the top five foodie cities in 2025. Part of the reason Atlanta has such a robust culinary scene is its diverse population, which brings a wide range of cuisines to the fore.
Today, though, we're looking at the most important meal of the day: breakfast. Starting off with a hot cup of coffee and a plate of delicious food is enough to get anyone's motor running, and Atlanta is awash in breakfast-friendly restaurants. In fact, because there are so many options, including local spots and chains, we're narrowing our focus to places in the downtown area. To keep things objective, we ranked these five picks based primarily on online reviews.
So, whether you work in downtown Atlanta or are visiting and want to kick off your day right, here are five of the best breakfast restaurants around.
Thumbs Up Diner
When it comes to breakfast, a diner is often a reliable choice because these restaurants offer a little bit of everything. While Atlanta doesn't have as many old-school diners as places like New York City, where charming vintage diners are more prevalent, Thumbs Up Diner still fits the bill. Tile flooring, a traditional lunch counter, and stainless steel elements combine to make this place feel both contemporary and classic. There are multiple Thumbs Up locations across metro Atlanta, but the Edgewood Avenue outpost stands out for downtown visitors. As of this writing, it holds a 4.6-star rating with more than 3,000 Google reviews.
Despite the classic diner aesthetic, part of the appeal is the distinctly Southern menu. Favorites include chicken and waffles, fried catfish and grits, a Lowcountry skillet, and shrimp and grits. More traditional options — steak and eggs, French toast, and a range of omelets — are also available. In fact, you can get a wide array of waffles, French toast, and pancakes, putting Thumbs Up on par with IHOP.
Reviewers consistently praise the service, generous portions, and well-seasoned dishes. According to one reviewer, the pancakes are huge, making them hard to finish in a single sitting (unless you're splitting with someone else). "It really was like a cake!!" they wrote. The fried catfish also earned repeated shoutouts for its crisp exterior and balanced seasoning.
The Food Shoppe
Although Atlanta is hours away from New Orleans, you can get a taste of Creole cooking at The Food Shoppe. While better known for lunch and dinner, it opens in the morning on weekdays and offers a focused breakfast menu that's a bit more exotic than traditional eggs, waffles, and pancakes. Guests seem to love the cuisine, as the spot holds a 4.6-star rating on Google as of this writing.
Breakfast options at The Food Shoppe include several omelets — such as a shrimp Creole omelet — along with Creole potatoes, which you can combine with shrimp, chicken, or sausage for extra flavor. If you're looking for a vegan dish, an eggless breakfast option is also available. There are a couple of sandwiches, too, along with a breakfast bowl with grits, eggs, cheese, and meat.
Most reviews focus on lunch favorites like gourmet mac and cheese and po'boys. Still, breakfast earns strong marks from those who order it, with reviewers noting that the breakfast menu is filling and remarkably delicious. One reviewer even claimed the shrimp omelet with grits was "some of the best food I've had, period." Bread pudding, while not a traditional breakfast item, also has a loyal following, so you might want to try it while you're there.
By George Restaurant and Bar
Typically, breakfast is not considered an "elegant" meal, but that really just depends on where you have it. If you're on vacation and want a posh and classy way to start the day, it doesn't get much fancier than the By George Restaurant and Bar, located inside historic The Candler Hotel Atlanta Curio Collection by Hilton. Even better, it's close to some of Atlanta's best family-friendly attractions. Here, you can enjoy your eggs and bacon amid marble columns and chandeliers, adding some pomp and circumstance to the occasion. But it's not just the atmosphere that puts By George on our list; it's also the 4.6-star rating on Google.
The breakfast menu is almost as refined as the hotel's decor, with dishes such as a quinoa bowl, smoked salmon bagel, and tres leches brioche French toast. Weekend brunch expands the offerings to include items like lobster rolls, steak and fries, and Southern lobster mac and cheese.
Based on reviews, the breakfast items that get the most shoutouts are the shrimp and grits, the French toast, the sweet potato waffle, and the ricotta pancakes. However, no matter what you order, the results are spectacular, and visitors comment on the warm, inviting atmosphere and excellent service. "The atmosphere was chic and inviting, with a nice blend of modern elegance," a reviewer mused. "The presentation was top-notch, and the service was attentive. A great spot for a quality breakfast in a stylish setting!"
ADios Cafe
For a colorful start to the day, ADios Cafe offers a lively, Mexican-inspired breakfast experience. The bright interior and tucked-away patio create a setting that feels distinct from a typical downtown diner. It holds a 4.6-star average rating on Google as of this writing.
The cafe serves breakfast daily, generally from 8 a.m. to early afternoon — up to 1 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends. Highlights from the menu include Mexican eggs Benedict, breakfast burritos, and papas locas. Traditional omelets and American-style breakfasts are also available if you're looking for something a bit more traditional. The cafe operates alongside No Mas! Cantina, so you can enjoy lunch and dinner here as well.
Reading through the reviews, guests are impressed by the decor and cultural elements, as well as the laid-back vibe. According to one reviewer, although the cantina and cafe are connected, the latter is much more relaxed, ideal for a morning meal. Others remark that the place feels comfortable, like having an incredible meal at home or at a friend's house. "Every dish felt thoughtfully made, which made our meal even more enjoyable," they noted. "I'd recommend it to anyone looking for a brunch experience that combines comfort, great food, and excellent service — it really made our day special."
Atlanta Breakfast Club
This final pick is also the most well-known. Atlanta Breakfast Club has been featured on Travel Channel's "Food Paradise," contributing to its national profile. It sits across from the Georgia Aquarium, making it a convenient stop for visitors. As of this writing, the restaurant holds a 4.5-star rating with more than 9,500 Google reviews.
As the name suggests, the restaurant serves breakfast daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with extended hours until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The menu is extensive and full of Southern cuisine classics, including chicken and waffles, biscuit plates, shrimp and grits, and even peach cobbler French toast. With so many options, it makes for an easy choice for groups.
Reviews praise the friendly service, the tasty food, and the immaculate vibes. One reviewer even noted that the outdoor DJ added some flavor to the atmosphere, making the experience more memorable. Dishes that get the most shoutouts are the Georgia Peach waffle, the shrimp and grits, and the biscuits. "Overall, a fantastic experience — hearty Southern comfort food done right," a reviewer wrote.
Methodology
This list focuses on breakfast restaurants in downtown Atlanta, which made it relatively easy to find and rank our top five picks. While there are still quite a few breakfast-heavy options, sorting them by online ratings allowed us to separate the best of the best.
That said, some restaurants with slightly higher ratings but significantly fewer reviews were not included. Preference was given to restaurants with at least 1,000 reviews to provide a broader sample of customer feedback. Finally, we avoided national chains and highlighted independent, Atlanta-based restaurants.