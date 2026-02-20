The 4 Best Family-Friendly Attractions In Atlanta
If you're planning a fun and exciting adventure with the family, Atlanta, Georgia, might be near the top of your destination list. After all, it's one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. A big reason for Atlanta's inclusion on that list is that it's home to some world-class attractions that are suitable for guests of all ages. As an Atlanta local, I've been to many of these, with and without children in tow, and I've compiled a list of the top four options within the city limits — drawing on personal experience, broad appeal, and attractions where it's easy to spend hours, if not the whole day.
Since I'm only looking at Atlanta proper, I'm skipping nearby favorites like one of Georgia's most-visited family attractions, Stone Mountain. Some of these places are widely known, but there's a reason why they come up on many "best of Atlanta" lists — they're so entertaining and worthwhile. That said, I've included a options that might not be on your radar, in case you've done the big attractions already and are looking for something new. I'm also ranking them in order, starting with what I would most recommend to a family visiting Atlanta for the first time.
In addition to my perspective, I tried to offer a variety of different activities. For example, I was tempted to put Zoo Atlanta on the list, but since you can see animals at the Georgia Aquarium, I didn't want to put multiple animal-centric options. If I had to pick one or the other, the aquarium is always my top choice.
Georgia Aquarium
As the largest aquarium in America, Georgia Aquarium is an impressive place, no matter how many times you visit. I've taken advantage of membership and come at least a dozen times over the last five years, and it's always a treat. Best of all, because the entire Georgia Aquarium is indoors, it's perfect when the weather isn't ideal for outdoor attractions like Zoo Atlanta or Piedmont Park. Open every day of the year (including holidays), it's easy to incorporate into your itinerary anytime.
My favorite section is the Ocean Voyager exhibit, which has a massive tank with multiple whale sharks plus dozens of other species. Georgia Aquarium is the only place you can see these majestic creatures in the U.S. There's also the new (at the time of writing) Explorer's Cove, which features touch tanks and a wetland ecosystem. Kids will love the live shows: Saltwater Showdown featuring California sea lions, and Destination: Dolphin, one of the best dolphin shows I've seen. The aquarium also hosts unique add-on experiences like Sleep Under The Sea — where guests spend the night camped out in front of a huge aquarium gallery window. You can also book special Encounters: Swim or SCUBA with whale sharks, or get up close with adorable sea otters, penguins, or dolphins.
At the time of writing, tickets cost $55 per person if you pick your date, or $68 if you want to visit anytime, add-on experiences cost extra. Children 2 and under are free, and the place is stroller-friendly. During the week, the aquarium usually closes around 5:00 or 6:00 p.m., but it's often open until 8:00 or 9:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. There are 3 eateries: Coastline Café open every day, plus Seaside Delights and Coveside Concessions on weekends — making it easy to spend a whole day here without going hungry.
LEGO Discovery Center
Although Georgia doesn't have an official LEGOLAND theme park, Atlanta has the next best thing. The LEGO Discovery Center offers almost as much fun, even if your little ones are not as obsessed with LEGOs as I was when I was a kid. The first time I visited this place was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and even though several sections were closed at the time, we all still had a blast. The Discovery Center is also inside the upscale Phipps Plaza, so you can check out other stores or head to the food court when everyone gets hungry.
If your children love playgrounds and building LEGO sets, they'll want to spend all day here. They can build and launch race cars, run through multiple themed playgrounds like Pirate Adventure Land, and even hop on a couple of rides, including a VR coaster that's almost as thrilling as the real deal. For me, though, Miniland was the highlight, as the master LEGO builders have recreated various Atlanta landmarks (such as the Georgia Aquarium), making for an impressive exhibit. If you have the time and the patience, I encourage you to look for all of the hidden details, as they packed every square inch with something.
At the time of writing, daily tickets start at $24 if you buy them online. The VR ride is a separate cost, as is the activity pack. We purchased the activity pack the first time, and it was well worth the money because it adds an extra layer of fun. You can also buy an annual pass, which is a great deal if you're relatively local and want a good indoor activity for your little ones.
Piedmont Park
The climate in Atlanta can change drastically depending on the season. Winters can get brutally cold, and the summers are about as hot and muggy as you'd expect in the South. However, if you're visiting during the milder seasons, the city has some incredible outdoor experiences perfect for the whole family. Piedmont Park is my top outdoor pick, not just because it's a gorgeous green space, but because you get multiple attractions in one.
First and foremost, every time I visit the park, I'm in awe of the landscaping and natural beauty. The park spans about 189 acres, so it's easy to spend hours strolling through it. Piedmont is also rich in history, as it dates back to the mid-1800s. But in addition to the park itself, the site also has an aquatic center with a pool and splash pad, and it's home to the Atlanta Botanical Garden. The Park Conservancy hosts a seasonal Saturday farmer's market, guided botanical and historical walks, workshops like growing mushrooms, and fishing classes at Lake Clara Mere. When it's time to eat, you can either head to the Park Tavern, a lively restaurant and event space (I've been there multiple times), or walk to numerous restaurants nearby.
Another reason why I picked Piedmont Park is that it hosts events throughout the year. So, depending on when you plan to visit Atlanta, you can experience the Dogwood Festival, the Jazz Festival, or the Arts Festival. Just check out the calendar and see what kid-friendly activities are happening during your vacation.
World of Coca-Cola
As an Atlanta local, I know that recommending World of Coca-Cola is something of a mixed bag. On the one hand, the attraction is rated as one of Georgia's worst tourist traps. On the other hand, having been here myself, I can safely say it's worth it if you're visiting Atlanta — the birthplace of Coca-Cola. It's also next to the Georgia Aquarium and Centennial Park, meaning you can visit all three spots in a single day. You can even buy a discounted combo ticket for the aquarium and World of Coca-Cola. At the time of writing, daily tickets range from $23 to $27.95 for adults and $19 to $23.95 for children ages 3 through 12 — but note that this attraction is best suited for older kids and teens.
While some of the elements are definitely more "commercial" than others, it's still fun for the family to tour exhibits like The Studio, an interactive experience taking you through the timeline of Coca-Cola's influence on pop culture, and The Loft, a space packed with pristine memorabilia from 30 countries dating back 135 years — including a Coca‑Cola syrup urn from 1896. Plus, kids can pose for a pic with the Coca-Cola Polar Bear.
My two favorite parts of World of Coca-Cola are the Taste It floor and the Beverage Lab. The tasting room allows you to sample over 100 soda flavors from around the world. Just grab a cup and start drinking. Some options are incredible, while others are more of an acquired taste. In the Beverage Lab, you get to tinker with making your own Coke from scratch, as well as learn more about how sodas are crafted. You can even give feedback on your favorite flavor combinations.