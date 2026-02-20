The 4 Best Family-Friendly Attractions In Atlanta

If you're planning a fun and exciting adventure with the family, Atlanta, Georgia, might be near the top of your destination list. After all, it's one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. A big reason for Atlanta's inclusion on that list is that it's home to some world-class attractions that are suitable for guests of all ages. As an Atlanta local, I've been to many of these, with and without children in tow, and I've compiled a list of the top four options within the city limits — drawing on personal experience, broad appeal, and attractions where it's easy to spend hours, if not the whole day.

Since I'm only looking at Atlanta proper, I'm skipping nearby favorites like one of Georgia's most-visited family attractions, Stone Mountain. Some of these places are widely known, but there's a reason why they come up on many "best of Atlanta" lists — they're so entertaining and worthwhile. That said, I've included a options that might not be on your radar, in case you've done the big attractions already and are looking for something new. I'm also ranking them in order, starting with what I would most recommend to a family visiting Atlanta for the first time.

In addition to my perspective, I tried to offer a variety of different activities. For example, I was tempted to put Zoo Atlanta on the list, but since you can see animals at the Georgia Aquarium, I didn't want to put multiple animal-centric options. If I had to pick one or the other, the aquarium is always my top choice.