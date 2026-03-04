Elvis Presley's Favorite Vacation Destination Is Still A Popular Island Getaway Today

Elvis impersonators may favor the white jumpsuit with rhinestone cape, but true fans know that Elvis Presley in an Aloha shirt and lei is just as iconic. Even before Hawaii officially became a state in 1959, the King of Rock 'n' Roll couldn't help falling in love with the islands. He first visited in 1957 while performing in Honolulu, and the islands quickly became one of Elvis' favorite destinations, where he returned frequently with family and friends to beloved spots across Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island. He even designed his Jungle Room at Graceland in the aesthetic of Aloha. Though the King is gone, his legacy lives on in Hawaii, a perennially popular vacation destination where tourists outnumber locals.

Elvis filmed three movies in Hawaii: "Blue Hawaii," "Girls! Girls! Girls!" and "Paradise, Hawaiian Style." His film sets helped popularize Hawaii in the cultural zeitgeist, and modern visitors can retrace Elvis' footsteps at filming locations like timeless Waikiki Beach, named America's best sunset spot in 2025; Tantalus Lookout, with views of Diamond Head looming beyond Waikiki; and the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laʻie on Oahu, a popular place to catch cultural shows and experience a luau. On Kauai, visitors can rent a convertible and drive the Kuhio Highway that Elvis traversed, and catch an eerie glimpse of the Coco Palms Resort on Kauai, the now-abandoned hotel famously featured in "Blue Hawaii," a popular site with visitors before it closed to tours in 2022 for restoration.

In 1961, Elvis even performed a benefit concert to raise funds for Oahu's USS Arizona Memorial, honoring the battleship sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Today, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial remains one of the best museums in Hawaii and the islands' most visited historic site.