Elvis Presley's Favorite Vacation Destination Is Still A Popular Island Getaway Today
Elvis impersonators may favor the white jumpsuit with rhinestone cape, but true fans know that Elvis Presley in an Aloha shirt and lei is just as iconic. Even before Hawaii officially became a state in 1959, the King of Rock 'n' Roll couldn't help falling in love with the islands. He first visited in 1957 while performing in Honolulu, and the islands quickly became one of Elvis' favorite destinations, where he returned frequently with family and friends to beloved spots across Oahu, Kauai, Maui, and the Big Island. He even designed his Jungle Room at Graceland in the aesthetic of Aloha. Though the King is gone, his legacy lives on in Hawaii, a perennially popular vacation destination where tourists outnumber locals.
Elvis filmed three movies in Hawaii: "Blue Hawaii," "Girls! Girls! Girls!" and "Paradise, Hawaiian Style." His film sets helped popularize Hawaii in the cultural zeitgeist, and modern visitors can retrace Elvis' footsteps at filming locations like timeless Waikiki Beach, named America's best sunset spot in 2025; Tantalus Lookout, with views of Diamond Head looming beyond Waikiki; and the Polynesian Cultural Center in Laʻie on Oahu, a popular place to catch cultural shows and experience a luau. On Kauai, visitors can rent a convertible and drive the Kuhio Highway that Elvis traversed, and catch an eerie glimpse of the Coco Palms Resort on Kauai, the now-abandoned hotel famously featured in "Blue Hawaii," a popular site with visitors before it closed to tours in 2022 for restoration.
In 1961, Elvis even performed a benefit concert to raise funds for Oahu's USS Arizona Memorial, honoring the battleship sunk during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Today, the Pearl Harbor National Memorial remains one of the best museums in Hawaii and the islands' most visited historic site.
Retrace Elvis' steps through Hawaii
When Elvis wasn't on set, he was often on the beach early to swim, surf, and lounge on his board — just as he did at Hanauma Bay in "Blue Hawaii." Hanauma Bay — Oahu's famed snorkeling beach near Honolulu — served as the backdrop for many scenes in "Blue Hawaii," as well as a climactic helicopter rescue in "Paradise, Hawaiian Style." Today, it draws visitors to its white sand beach and waters teeming with reef fish and coral. In photo archives, Elvis can be seen boating and waterskiing during Hawaiian vacations; today, visitors can book waterski packages with Hawaiian Sports Center or rent through sites like GetMyBoat or BoatSetter.
The Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki was one of the King's favorites. He stayed in the Ali'i Oceanfront Presidential Suite frequently during visits, and though it has since welcomed notable figures from Michael Jackson to President Barack Obama, the resort proudly celebrates that "Elvis slept here," with historic paraphernalia and photographs as décor. Its iconic Rainbow Tower was also featured in live footage during his 1973 global concert special, "Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii — Via Satellite." The first-of-its-kind broadcast took place at what's now the Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, and the stadium complex features a life-sized bronze Elvis statue that fans garnish in leis. Elvis also stayed at the Ilikai Hotel on Oahu and filmed several scenes at the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa, a popular 4-star resort.
One popular Elvis must-do is Rock-a-Hulu at the historic Royal Hawaiian, where Elvis also stayed: the longest-running show in Waikiki is a tribute concert and luau featuring live impersonators, traditional Polynesian fire-knife dances, and hula. "We were amazed at all the talent and history," praised a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I would love to watch this show again!"