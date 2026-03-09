These 8 East Coast Beaches Look And Feel Unbelievably Tropical
There's a reason why the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Bali are tourist magnets. Yes, these places have hypnotic cultures, and hopping on a plane to stay in some of the most over-the-top luxury resorts helps. But truly, would anyone be flocking to these destinations if they didn't have tropical beaches? From Costa Rica's rainforest-bordered beauties to the miles of white sands and turquoise waters on islands like Jamaica and Aruba, beaches with tropical ambiance never lose their charm. In fact, they are among the most popular types of vacations travelers take.
If you live on the East Coast and crave a tropical beach, you're close enough to the islands to plan a trip to one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. Or you could go further afield to one of the world's 20 best beaches. If flying isn't in the stars for you, you may happen to be within driving distance of a tropical beauty. Between growing up as a beach bum in Jamaica and traveling around the Caribbean, the image of the ideal tropical beach is etched in my mind. After moving to New York City, I went in search of the closest I could find to a tropical beach, and I have some ideas that may satisfy your craving.
Among other things, the definition of what makes a beach look tropical includes colored water, and blue or green is equally acceptable. Palm trees or lush forest-like greenery also help. So do white or golden sand. This sand has to be soft to feel tropical. And of course, the waters should be warm. Since the East Coast has a few frigid states, some of the beaches may not meet every metric. But these beaches are as tropical as they can get for their respective states.
Coligny Beach Park, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
From the palm trees and lush greenery lining the entrance to the soft white sands, Coligny Beach Park on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, gives lush tropical vibes when the weather gets warm. The island vibe starts before you reach the beach. The walkway to get to the beach is lined with towering palm trees and verdant plants. At the beach, palm trees set farther back from the expansive sandy paradise continue the tropical ambiance. Just in case you miss those, the beach ranks among the U.S.'s best white-sand beaches, not in Florida, so the unmistakable powdery sand between your toes will instantly give the feeling of paradise.
While researching other beaches on this list, a study popped up that cited Coligny as one of the U.S.'s bluest beaches. In my experience, the water is a brownish-green, but you may just be lucky and visit on a day when it's tropical blue. Most appealing is the water's temperature. As early as May, the ocean starts to warm, with temperatures averaging 74 degrees Fahrenheit. By June, it reaches into the 80s, and these Caribbean-like temperatures continue into September. Warm water, white sands, and palm trees make Coligny Beach Park as tropical a beach as you can find on this part of the East Coast, and a perfect destination for swimming in summer.
Hilton Head Island is a premier summer destination, so visitors usually book longer stays. Accommodations range from luxury hotels to budget chains like Holiday Inn and Sonesta, and private rentals are available for those looking for a beach house. During summer, dolphin sighting tours, kayaking, hiking, and biking are popular activities.
Long Branch Beach, New Jersey
The beaches on the Jersey Shore were my family's summer playground for many years. I only know of two that look tropical. With its palm trees lining some of the beach, Long Branch Beach is one of the two — the other is Point Pleasant Beach, with its highly developed boardwalk that detracts from its tropical vibes. Long Branch Beach also has a boardwalk, but large swaths of its boardwalk are designated for peaceful walks, and it doesn't have the imposing amusement park Point Pleasant has. In my visits, some of the most tropical spots with palm trees set up in summer are the areas around the Avenue Beach Club and the Ocean Place Resort. Ask to have your umbrella put around those areas for the best tropical ambiance.
Both places usually have families of palm trees planted along the beach, lending an idyllic Caribbean-paradise look. The area around Ocean Place will be more laid-back as it's farther away from the busier sections of the boardwalk. After settling in, views of the ocean come with hues that change from blue to green, adding to the tropical look. And the sand is a golden color and soft underfoot. If you go for a swim, expect temperatures to be between 71 and 73 degrees from July to September, although some days can be higher.
After a morning on the sand, take a leisurely walk up the boardwalk to find some excellent restaurants for lunch. My favorite is McCloone's for the sweeping ocean views and a really good crab cake sandwich for lunch. I also highly recommend Turning Point, mainly for its Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee and other specialty iced coffees, but its menu is really good for families with kids who like breakfast foods any time of day.
New York Beach Club, New York
In the style of the sophisticated beach clubs popular in Bali, New York Beach Club on Long Island, New York, offers a private beach experience that looks as tropical as any you would find in a warmer Asian destination. The club ships in palm trees every summer and plants them along the beach and pool area. These provide a quintessential tropical aesthetic. Beachside, a tiki hut serving delicious cocktails, elevates the tropical look while offering Long Island iced tea and other cocktails. The white sand looks and feels tropical as it's of the soft, powdery type. And the ocean is a striking blue reminiscent of the Caribbean.
The beach is located on Atlantic Beach along Long Island's shore, where the water stays in the low 70s degrees Fahrenheit from July to September, so ocean swims will have to be short. Luckily, New York Beach Club's eight-acre property includes a heated pool with a deck outfitted with umbrellas, lounge chairs, and palm trees to add more tropical ambiance. There is also an open-air restaurant on the beach, cabanas that members get to use for the whole summer, and seaside seating.
Memberships are offered for the whole summer and come with private cabanas that members can decorate as they like. Non-members can access the club after 6 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, and after 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays for dinner and some of the events. In 2025, the event calendar included tropical parties like Caribbean band Parties, Hawaiian Night Buffet Fire Show and Hula Parties, All White Parties, and Lobster Bake Parties. Children's activities and a kiddie pool are also available. If you live in New York City, the New York Beach Club is about 40 minutes from Midtown and closer to Queens and Brooklyn.
North Beach, Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida
If you were blindfolded and led to North Beach on Garden Key in Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida, you would be sure you'd been brought to one of the Caribbean's paradise beaches. The less-visited park is a paradise of tropical beaches with an ocean that is bright blue and clear, with shallow waters like you would see in the tropical islands. And the palm trees guarding the powder-white sands sway back and forth on breezy days. In true Caribbean style, North Beach even has a historic fort called Fort Jefferson, just like the fort you would see near the beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica, or on the popular Fort James Beach in Antigua.
Dry Tortugas National Park is a collection of seven pristine islands at the southwestern tip of the Florida Keys. Garden Key is something of the main island. It's where the visitor center for the national park sits, and it's where Fort Jefferson, the most visited monument in Dry Tortugas, can be found. The beach shares space with the fort, built in the 19th century to defend the area. Spend a day swimming, kayaking, and fishing. As part of one of the Florida Keys' pristine reefs, the ocean teems with pretty fish and bright coral, so snorkeling is another popular activity.
After enjoying the beach, Fort Jefferson tours offer insights into the architecture and history of the building and the island. There's also a historic lighthouse called the Lighthouse of Garden Key that offers tours. North Beach can be reached only by boat or seaplane from Key West.
Isle of Palms Beach, South Carolina
As its name suggests, Isle of Palms Beach in the town of Isle of Palms, South Carolina, is set amid palm trees. South Carolina's ubiquitous palmetto sabal palm trees are native to the town, and these, along with other lush greenery, sit in the background of the beach. The greenery meets miles upon miles of tropical-looking white sand that looks like it should belong in Jamaica or the Cayman Islands. In fact, at 7 miles long, Isle of Palms Beach surpasses Grand Cayman's Seven Mile Beach, which is actually only 5.5 miles long.
From the powdery beach, all you'll see is blue water, and between June and September, the water temperatures hover around the low 80s, quite like the Caribbean. Isle of Palms Beach starts getting warm in May, when the water is a swimmable 73 degrees Fahrenheit, so spring visitors may find the water warm enough for swimming. Rent a chair and umbrella, lie back on the beach, and take in the tropical vibes of blue waters that feel warm to the touch if you're visiting in the warmer months. When you're ready, take a stroll and watch palm trees pass you by.
In true tropical style, you'll find plenty of seaside eateries right on the beach. Coconut Joe's Beach Grill serves up burgers, coconut shrimp, and Jamaican-style jerk chicken along with other casual fare. The Windjammer has a typical bar menu, drinks, and live music. And in addition to the gorgeous ocean views from its rooftop restaurant, Papi's Taqueria serves up spicy Mexican food. If you plan on spending an extended time in the area, popular Charleston and its small-town charms are only 25 minutes away.
Sand Beach, Maine
One of two images pops up when most travelers dream of a tropical beach escape. The first is that of blue waters and white sands lined by palm trees. The second is a picture of dense rainforests fronted by a sandy beach that looks untouched. Sand Beach in Maine's Acadia National Park resembles the second beach. In the fashion of Costa Rica's famous rainforest-backed beaches, or St. Lucia's forested beaches, Sand Beach is surrounded by a tangle of lush trees in the warmer months.
The lush trees are part of the forests inside Acadia National Park, where Sand Beach is located. As a contrast to the greenery, Sand Beach has pinkish sand — an equally picturesque sight next to its gorgeous turquoise waters. With tangled green trees as its background, pink sand, and blue waters, the award-winning beach looks like an escape to a tropical paradise. However, its water is anything but warm. In summer, the ocean at Sand Beach rarely goes above 59 degrees Fahrenheit, so swimming could cause shock and hyperventilation unless you wear a wetsuit. If you go, sunbathing will be the main activity while on the beach. If you venture into the surrounding Acadia National Park, you can hike on trails that end with amazing views of the beach.
Bahia Honda State Park, Florida
With a year-round ocean breeze, the warm waters Florida is known for, and the scenery you would expect from a tropical destination, the beaches in Bahia Honda State Park in the Florida Keys are some of the most tropical you can find in the U.S. Aboveground, palm trees dancing in the breeze, sea lavender, and other plants imported from the Caribbean welcome visitors to Calusa Beach, Loggerhead Beach, and Sandspur Beach, the three beaches of the state park. As you walk to find a perfect spot on the beach, powdery-white sand feels soft underfoot, and the turquoise waters paint a heavenly picture. The beaches are also home to pelicans, herons, and spoonbills playing between the sand and the ocean.
Below the water, the scenery is equally tropical. Colorful parrotfish and angelfish, dolphins, sharks, and sleek manta rays are some of the wildlife waiting to be discovered. Snorkeling trips to the renowned Looe Key Marine Sanctuary nearby can also be booked. Both snorkelers and divers are welcome to explore the area alone or go farther with guided tours from the Reef Park Company. If you plan on camping for a few days, the park offers campsites on a first-come, first-served basis.
Tybee Island Beaches, Georgia
Home to three beaches with distinct personalities, Tybee Island in Georgia serves up tropical vibes in a variety of settings that should keep a stay on the island exciting. Hop between the action-packed South Beach, the more laid-back North Beach, and the fun Mid-Beach for the most eclectic experience. From historic explorations to cute shops, the destination is a popular vacation spot for a reason.
While enjoying a stay, the feel will be largely tropical. The clear water lingers around 80 degrees Fahrenheit from June to September, but May and October are warm enough for comfortable swims. And gorgeous palm trees lining the sand give the feeling of paradise. Speaking of sand, Tybee Island's beaches feature miles of white sand, much like some of the Caribbean's popular beaches. The only thing that would make them look more tropical is colored water. Tybee Island's Savannah River meets the ocean, giving it a noticeable brown color. However, all things considered — white sands, warm water, tropical-looking palm trees, and long, endless beach walks — Tybee Island beaches are a good option for the tropical beach experience in Georgia.
After a morning on the beach, the island offers many opportunities for fun, depending on which beach you choose. North Beach is close to more leisurely explorations. Cute shops and boutiques are perfect for souvenirs. And the area is home to the cute Tybee Art Gallery for paintings and pottery. History lovers can learn about the island's past at Tybee Island Museum and at Fort Pulaski National Monument, which played an important role in the U.S. Civil War. Mid-Beach has its share of art galleries but is best known for its seafood eateries. And with its nightlife scene, South Beach is all excitement.
Methodology
We first came up with a definition for what "look and feel tropical" means. Using extensive personal experience from living in the Caribbean, we identified metrics that were features that gave the Caribbean's prettiest beaches their tropical ambiance. Sand can range from dark gray to brown, but in the Caribbean, the prettiest beaches have white, pink, or golden-yellow sands. A variety of factors can make the ocean look brown, but beaches like Barbados' award-winning Crane Beach, Jamaica's renowned Seven Mile Beach, and other tropical beauties have blue or green water. And palm trees are common on Caribbean beaches. From this, we distilled the following definition: To look tropical, a beach needs blue or green water, white or golden sand, and palm trees or other kinds of greenery. We also hoped to find beaches with coral reefs, as snorkeling is popular on tropical beaches.
For a beach to feel tropical, the water needs to be warm. Warm, in our definition, means above 77 degrees Fahrenheit, as this is the ideal temperature for swimming. We also considered 73 degrees tropical to some extent, as that temperature is comfortable for short swims. Tropical beaches are also known for having a laid-back au naturel kind of beauty. Popular beaches like Ocean City in Maryland, Delaware's Rehoboth Beach, Virginia Beach, and many of the Jersey Shore beaches were excluded due to their bustling boardwalks with amusement parks and imposing structures that would detract from the natural ambiance tropical beaches are known for.
With this definition, we used personal experience to find beaches in New Jersey, New York, and Hilton Head Island. Others were found through additional research. To ensure the northerly Eastern states weren't excluded, when metrics (like warm water) couldn't be met, we chose beaches that fulfilled as much of the definition as possible.