These 8 East Coast Beaches Look And Feel Unbelievably Tropical

There's a reason why the Caribbean, Costa Rica, and Bali are tourist magnets. Yes, these places have hypnotic cultures, and hopping on a plane to stay in some of the most over-the-top luxury resorts helps. But truly, would anyone be flocking to these destinations if they didn't have tropical beaches? From Costa Rica's rainforest-bordered beauties to the miles of white sands and turquoise waters on islands like Jamaica and Aruba, beaches with tropical ambiance never lose their charm. In fact, they are among the most popular types of vacations travelers take.

If you live on the East Coast and crave a tropical beach, you're close enough to the islands to plan a trip to one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean. Or you could go further afield to one of the world's 20 best beaches. If flying isn't in the stars for you, you may happen to be within driving distance of a tropical beauty. Between growing up as a beach bum in Jamaica and traveling around the Caribbean, the image of the ideal tropical beach is etched in my mind. After moving to New York City, I went in search of the closest I could find to a tropical beach, and I have some ideas that may satisfy your craving.

Among other things, the definition of what makes a beach look tropical includes colored water, and blue or green is equally acceptable. Palm trees or lush forest-like greenery also help. So do white or golden sand. This sand has to be soft to feel tropical. And of course, the waters should be warm. Since the East Coast has a few frigid states, some of the beaches may not meet every metric. But these beaches are as tropical as they can get for their respective states.