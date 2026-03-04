5 Scenic Texas Road Trips For Breathtaking Spring Wildflower Displays
After a long winter of freezing temperatures, heavy coats, and numb fingers, there is nothing better than the thought of a warm spring day. Along with the season's newborn animals, lighter clothing, and spring holidays come fragrant wildflowers. If you're living in Texas or heading there for a visit during the season of renewal, you should plan a wildflower drive as part of your spring vacation.
We scoured official Texas tourism sites like Travel Texas, travel publications like Travel+Leisure, and local flower forecasts from Texas Wildflower Report, alongside personal recommendations from friends in the state, to find five great routes for you to spot colorful Texas blooms. While you're enjoying these routes, there are a few rules of proper etiquette to keep in mind. First, while these flowers are wonderful to observe, don't pick them. This means that other visitors will have a chance to enjoy them. Second, don't go wandering through the flower fields, as you can break stems and damage the blooms. Third, don't block traffic if you get out of the car to snap photos.
The Texas Bluebonnet Trails in Ennis
The state flower of Texas is the stunning bluebonnet, so if you're visiting the state for wildflowers, this is one you can't miss. Generally, these blossoms are most concentrated in central and east Texas, with blooms often appearing from late March through mid to late April. The warmer the spring is, according to wildflower.org, the sooner they'll bloom. They're long stalks with a lovely indigo blue flower, though you may also see white or pink flowers, too.
There are a few connecting routes that you can drive through in Ennis and nearby Palmer, known as the Texas Bluebonnet Trails. In late April, there's even the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival to celebrate this pretty flower. You can get information on the blooms at the Ennis Welcome Center and download a map of some trails. There are three different trails that drivers can use to discover bluebonnets, including the West, South, and North Trails. The Welcome Center asks that visitors kindly don't trespass on private property to see the bluebonnets.
Dogwood Loops through Palestine and Nacogdoches
Dogwood trees are plentiful in East Texas, and these pretty white and pink flowers are a joy to behold. If you're near the towns of Nacogdoches or the charming East Texas city of Palestine, there are two driving loops that are fantastic for viewing them in the spring, according to wildflower.org. The first loop starts and ends in Palestine, skirting along the edge of the Davy Crockett National Forest. The second route has drivers begin their route in Nacogdoches before heading south to Ratcliff, and then looping back to Nacogdoches. You can check out the Google Maps route for the first loop from wildflower.org here, and the second loop here.
The city of Palestine, Texas, is known for dogwoods and even has a spring Dogwood Celebration that has been happening for more than eight decades. In fact, it's the official Dogwood Trails Capital of Texas. One weekend features a 5.5-mile trolley tour around the dogwoods, a 1920s passenger car trail tour, and an Easter Lunch Trail to see the flowers. Additionally, you can visit Palestine's 250-acre Davey Dogwood Park to stroll the trails, and Tyler State Park, around 66 miles northwest of Palestine, for more dogwood blooms.
State Highway 31 from Corsicana to Athens
Not far from Ennis, sandwiched between Houston and Dallas, is the college town of Corsicana. Named after the French island of Corsica, it's a great place to start a wildflower road trip, especially if you're interested in seeing evening primrose. Make the 38-mile trip, working your way slightly northeast to Athens, Texas, which also happens to be named after another famous European city, to see stunning blooms.
This trip down State Highway 31 between the two cities will take you through areas that have a number of wildflowers. You can see wild indigo, coneflowers, and pink and white evening primrose along the route. You may even spy wild petunia, rose vervain, and golden puccoon as well. When you get to Athens (or if you start from there) pay a visit to the East Texas Arboretum & Botanical Society for their dogwood trail, hickory trail, forest garden, and piney woods, among other exhibits that showcase Texas foliage.
The Willow City Loop starting in Fredericksburg
Another extremely popular drive for spotting wildflowers is the Willow City Loop in the Texas Hill Country. This 13-mile route begins outside of Fredericksburg, Texas, but visitors beware — it can get crowded. In fact, it can be busy enough on weekends that you might be bumper to bumper. It's a good idea to take the Willow City Loop on a weekday so you have better views and less time stuck in traffic. As you drive, you are likely to see bluebonnets, sunflowers, Mexican poppies, Indian Paintbrush, winecups, daisies, verbena, phlox, and more. March through May is the best time to go for the most colorful wildflower displays.
To do this loop, according to fredericksburgtexas-online, drivers should begin at 16N/Llano Street in Fredericksburg and follow it out of town. Just over 13 miles out, make a right turn onto RR1323. After 2.79 miles, turn left onto Willow City Loop, which will take you through the wildflower viewing area. Keep in mind that this viewing area is located on a private ranch.
The bluebonnets of Brenham, Burton, Chappell Hill, and more
For our final wildflower drive, make your way along the 80-mile loop from Brenham, Texas, traveling through towns like Burton, Independence, Washington, and Chappell Hill. Bluebonnets abound in this area of Washington County, along roads like the 105, the 1155, the 390, and the 50. In fact, you can even find them behind the Brenham Walmart. On this wildflower loop, you can also spot Indian paintbrush, rattlesnake flower, prairie verbena, beardtongue, coneflowers, skullcap, and more.
The best time to take a wildflower-viewing drive through the countryside is from early March through early May. To keep track of exactly when things are blooming, keep your eye on Benham's Wildflower Watch page. You can also look at their Wildflower Driving Map, which marks favorite areas, places where bluebonnets and other flowers are visible, and gives you a trail to follow for the best viewing. There are other, additional routes to take as well, according to wildflower.org.
Methodology
To find the best wildflower road trips in Texas, we searched Texas websites for the best routes. We looked at wildflower.org, traveltexas.com, texashighways.com, Travel+Leisure, and local sites like the one for the city of Palestine. We also looked at the Texas Wildflower Report page on Facebook, the Ennis Welcome Center, the Fredericksburg Texas website, and looked at routes on Google Maps. Then we consulted some social media pages like the Tyler State Park page (for the east Texas dogwoods) for posts about wildflowers.
Additionally, I consulted a few friends who live in Texas for their personal expertise. I've been near Ennis as well, spotted the bluebonnets blooming in the past, and can report that they're quite stunning.