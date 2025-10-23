This Charming East Texas City Is A Historic Gem With Scenic Railroads And Southern Hospitality
Situated in the heart of Northeast Texas, Palestine is a small city that offers a peaceful escape that's rich in both history and good old Southern hospitality. Known best for its beautifully preserved historic district, Palestine boasts late 19th and early 20th century architecture and romantic tree-lined streets. Visitors can enjoy a stroll through the downtown area, where they can find locally owned cafes and stunning murals that capture the city's past, as well as engage with the welcoming community.
Palestine sits around two hours east of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Amtrak's Texas Eagle train also has stops in both Fort Worth and Dallas, connecting the region to major cities across the state, such as Austin and San Antonio, as part of America's longest train ride, boasting diverse, breathtaking scenery of mountains, rivers, and big cities. However you reach the area, Palestine itself is accessible by car via Interstate 45 and U.S. Route 287, which makes it a convenient destination for a weekend getaway.
Scenic railroads, parks, and attractions to visit in Palestine
One of the most standout attractions in Palestine is the Texas State Railroad, where you can take a historic steam or diesel train ride through beautiful pine forests. This railroad begins operating in March each year, and even hosts special events such as fall harvest lunch excursions and themed holiday rides. This makes it a must-see attraction for families, historians, and train enthusiasts alike.
Palestine's community spirit is truly thriving, and this is no more apparent than when you pay the town a visit during a seasonal festival or national holiday. For example, the Annual Dogwood Festival brings the community together and captures the town's Southern charm seamlessly, celebrating the trees' bloom each spring. For those who love history, the Historic Downtown Palestine Walking Tour showcases unique landmarks such as the Carnegie Library. This is a Registered Texas Historical Landmark, which currently serves as a multi-purpose venue with both event spaces and a railroad museum.
Another highlight is Lake Palestine, located just a short 40-minute drive from downtown. Visitors can enjoy fishing, boating, and hiking opportunities amongst the beautiful surrounding woodlands. The lake is also close to Tyler, known as Texas's "Rose Capital of America," a fast-growing city with gardens, zoos, and a vibrant downtown arts scene. Those looking to extend their visit to a nearby city escape after their time in Palestine can enjoy a visit to McKinney, a historic Dallas suburb that has one of Texas's most walkable downtowns with restaurants and shops galore.
Where should you stay in Palestine?
Though Palestine is relatively small in size, there is a range of cozy stays and comfortable lodging options in the area. Hampton Inn & Suites is a great choice, offering modern amenities with rooms starting under $150 per night. Those in search of a cozy, boutique stay can check in at the Redlands Hotel, where you can find a historic ambiance and comfortable rooms from just $159 per night. And if you'd prefer a more outdoorsy experience, you can stay on a campsite at the nearby Lake Palestine in your own RV or tent, sleeping under the stars and surrounded by East Texas pine forests.
The best time of year to visit Palestine is during both the spring and fall seasons. At these times, the temperatures are mild, the flowers and trees are truly picturesque, and the seasonal festivals are typically in full swing. Be sure to bring comfortable walking shoes for exploring the historic streets, a camera for capturing all the scenic views Palestine has to offer, and layered clothing options for when the weather gets cooler on an evening.