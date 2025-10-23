This Charming East Texas City Is A Historic Gem With Scenic Railroads And Southern Hospitality

One of the most standout attractions in Palestine is the Texas State Railroad, where you can take a historic steam or diesel train ride through beautiful pine forests. This railroad begins operating in March each year, and even hosts special events such as fall harvest lunch excursions and themed holiday rides. This makes it a must-see attraction for families, historians, and train enthusiasts alike.

Palestine's community spirit is truly thriving, and this is no more apparent than when you pay the town a visit during a seasonal festival or national holiday. For example, the Annual Dogwood Festival brings the community together and captures the town's Southern charm seamlessly, celebrating the trees' bloom each spring. For those who love history, the Historic Downtown Palestine Walking Tour showcases unique landmarks such as the Carnegie Library. This is a Registered Texas Historical Landmark, which currently serves as a multi-purpose venue with both event spaces and a railroad museum.

Another highlight is Lake Palestine, located just a short 40-minute drive from downtown. Visitors can enjoy fishing, boating, and hiking opportunities amongst the beautiful surrounding woodlands. The lake is also close to Tyler, known as Texas's "Rose Capital of America," a fast-growing city with gardens, zoos, and a vibrant downtown arts scene. Those looking to extend their visit to a nearby city escape after their time in Palestine can enjoy a visit to McKinney, a historic Dallas suburb that has one of Texas's most walkable downtowns with restaurants and shops galore.