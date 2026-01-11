Sandwiched Between Houston And Dallas Is Texas' College Town With Quaint Coffee Shops And A Historic Downtown

Corsicana may have the downhome air of a tiny Texas town, but it actually serves as home to upwards of 25,000 people, according to World Population Review. "It may seem like a small place, however it is very historical and has many great things to offer," one local shared on Niche. Born as the county seat of Navarro County, Corsicana's official roots stretch back to the mid-1800s. Many of the city's old buildings and original brick-laid roads still line the historic downtown area today.

Interestingly enough, Corsicana was named after the underrated Mediterranean island of Corsica. This slice of northeast Texas certainly has its fair share of beaches, albeit of the freshwater variety. Several lakes can be found nearby, some wide enough to forget you're even inland. Though if you do fancy a splash in the sea, the coastal city of Houston is just a few hours south. Head about an hour north and you'll hit Dallas, where Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is located.

With all the lovely lake views, not to mention the bevy of cozy coffee shops, Corsicana definitely deserves a spot on the list of the best American college towns for a scenic weekend. The city boasts the award-winning Navarro College, a community college that has a longstanding partnership with East Texas A&M University. Of course, those who aren't of college age can still make a great trip out of a visit here.