The Social Media Secret For More Affordable Flights

We all know that prices of airline tickets can vary wildly depending on seemingly random factors. For example, Money purports that Friday is the best time to buy an international ticket if you want to get the cheapest flight. You can also make a trip more affordable with booking hacks, like being flexible with airlines and routes when planning your itinerary. Comparing fares across multiple booking platforms like Kayak and Expedia can help, too, as these sites often offer competitive pricing.

But as it turns out, airlines themselves can also be sources of great deals — and one place to spot them is their social media feeds. According to Bird, a marketing agency with expertise in the tourism industry, digital-savvy airlines use their socials to advertise special offers as a way of strengthening relationships with both new and repeat customers. This can be a win-win for both the customers and the airlines. Travelers get access to limited-time fares, and airlines can boost revenue by filling seats during slower travel periods, such as Caribbean routes during hurricane season.

So what kinds of deals can travelers score through airlines' social channels? On platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, airlines often post flash sales and last-minute fare drops in real time. The succinct and dynamic nature of X lends itself to time-sensitive announcements, while Instagram and TikTok are often used for visually driven campaigns spotlighting seasonal sales or discount alerts.