The Social Media Secret For More Affordable Flights
We all know that prices of airline tickets can vary wildly depending on seemingly random factors. For example, Money purports that Friday is the best time to buy an international ticket if you want to get the cheapest flight. You can also make a trip more affordable with booking hacks, like being flexible with airlines and routes when planning your itinerary. Comparing fares across multiple booking platforms like Kayak and Expedia can help, too, as these sites often offer competitive pricing.
But as it turns out, airlines themselves can also be sources of great deals — and one place to spot them is their social media feeds. According to Bird, a marketing agency with expertise in the tourism industry, digital-savvy airlines use their socials to advertise special offers as a way of strengthening relationships with both new and repeat customers. This can be a win-win for both the customers and the airlines. Travelers get access to limited-time fares, and airlines can boost revenue by filling seats during slower travel periods, such as Caribbean routes during hurricane season.
So what kinds of deals can travelers score through airlines' social channels? On platforms like X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, airlines often post flash sales and last-minute fare drops in real time. The succinct and dynamic nature of X lends itself to time-sensitive announcements, while Instagram and TikTok are often used for visually driven campaigns spotlighting seasonal sales or discount alerts.
Tricks for finding hot deals on airlines' social media platforms
One of the easiest ways to stay abreast of these kinds of travel offers is to follow airlines such as Delta Air Lines and American Airlines across platforms. You can also sign up for airlines' newsletters and email alerts to receive real-time promotional information.
AirTkt, a company that aggregates information on discounted air travel, suggests using hashtags such as #traveltuesday, #flightdeal, and #lastminutedeal to scour the best deals. Searching for those terms across different platforms can surface varying results, of course, though AirTkt notes that airlines tend to post about their latest offers between 7 and 9 a.m.
If you conduct these searches regularly, you may begin to notice patterns, allowing you to become a more effective bargain hunter over time. Keep in mind, however, that hashtag searches will return posts from a range of accounts, not just airlines. Travel companies and influencers frequently share promo codes and third-party booking links as well. Before purchasing, verify any discount directly on an airline's official website to confirm that the fare is valid and current. In addition to spotting sweet deals on social media, some airlines now offer "buy now, pay later" options. Carriers, including American Airlines and Southwest Airlines, allow customers to split ticket costs into installments, making it easier for you to finance your next ticket.