The Only US Airlines That Let You Book Now And Pay Later

Flying can be expensive, especially for large families wanting to go on even short domestic flights. Around 27% of Americans are believed to be $400 away from bankruptcy, meaning that many more cannot afford to make large lump-sum payments without busting their budgets. Those who must or desire to travel, however, now have the option of using financing options, and this is how many Gen Zers have been affording to travel. These include services like Affirm or FlexPay, which partner directly with airlines, or third-party services like Klarna, Sezzle, or PayPal's buy-now, pay-later function. Virtually every major American carrier offers these plans, and even ones like JetBlue, which don't seem to have an official partner, can be financed with third-party apps.

Obviously, before borrowing money, buyers should be aware of things like interest, late penalties (if any), and the consequences of missing payments. Usually, for options offered directly from airlines, this comes in the form of interest and a hit to the credit score if the payment is not made within a grace period. For airlines that offer these through credit cards, the penalties may involve steep interest charges applied to credit card accounts carrying revolving balances. Remember, if you choose an interest-bearing option, you are paying more over time than you would if you were to pay it off upfront. If you miss payments or have to extend the plan, these interest charges can snowball. Thus, make sure you can actually pay it off in the agreed-upon time frame and pay early if you can.