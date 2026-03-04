New Mexico's Remote State Park East Of Santa Fe Is A Rugged River Canyon With Fishing And Camping
New Mexico is famous for a surprisingly diverse range of national parks and monuments. The one-of-a-kind White Sands National Park has striking scenery that looks like it belongs on another planet, while the partly subterranean Carlsbad Caverns are home to some of the deepest and largest caves in the world. Lesser-known, but just as naturally beautiful, is Pecos Canyon State Park, featuring a rugged river canyon that's perfect for hiking and camping.
There's a good reason not many travelers know about Pecos Canyon: the high-elevation state park, surrounded by the Santa Fe National Forest, is relatively new, established in 2019. It's located in the remote Sangre de Cristo mountains — which is part of the southern Rockies — about an hour's drive northeast of Santa Fe. The Pecos River, known for its premier trout fishing, runs right through it. The towering cliffs of the Pecos River Canyon create a dramatic backdrop for anglers who cast their lines downstream during the peak fishing season from late May through October.
The river canyon is also set to be a hot spot for hiking, though its network of trails is still being developed. Based on reports from recent visitors to the state park, hiking through Pecos Canyon's rugged scenery is spectacular. "This place is so surreal. Its like nothing I've ever seen or experienced," said one reviewer on Google. "It's so quiet and peaceful, and the views are so rewarding and unforgettable." Another traveler chimed in, "[this] is one of the most beautiful spots I've ever been to."
Discover the lush landscapes of Pecos Canyon State Park
One of the park's major highlights, its camping infrastructure, is already open to visitors year-round. Pecos Canyon offers 33 primitive campsites (from $10 per night), some of which are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are required at two of the park's camping areas, Terrero and Mora, both of which get rave reviews from travelers.
"We took our two dogs camping at the Terrero campground and had an amazing time!" said one visitor who left a review on Google. "We were there during monarch mating season and had an amazing time seeing the newly built cocoons on tree branches and the swarms near the water." Many reviewers mention that sites are basic, but surrounded by pristine nature and well-managed by park staff. "Beautiful setting with great hiking and fishing," said one camper who stayed at the Mora campground. "The Mora and Pecos rivers combine at the camp with the river right behind our [site], making for a delightful auditory and visual experience."
Pecos Canyon State Park is open year-round, and day-use passes cost $5 per vehicle for New Mexico residents and $10 for non-residents. If you're driving in from Santa Fe, it's best to pick up picnic supplies before leaving the city (try Trader Joe's, for example) as there are only a handful of spots to buy food and drinks along the way. On your way in, consider a stop in Pecos, an ancient village with interesting historic sites and gorgeous views over New Mexico's mesas and meadows. It's located roughly midway between Santa Fe and the state park.