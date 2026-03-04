New Mexico's Remote State Park East Of Santa Fe Is A Rugged River Canyon With Fishing And Camping

New Mexico is famous for a surprisingly diverse range of national parks and monuments. The one-of-a-kind White Sands National Park has striking scenery that looks like it belongs on another planet, while the partly subterranean Carlsbad Caverns are home to some of the deepest and largest caves in the world. Lesser-known, but just as naturally beautiful, is Pecos Canyon State Park, featuring a rugged river canyon that's perfect for hiking and camping.

There's a good reason not many travelers know about Pecos Canyon: the high-elevation state park, surrounded by the Santa Fe National Forest, is relatively new, established in 2019. It's located in the remote Sangre de Cristo mountains — which is part of the southern Rockies — about an hour's drive northeast of Santa Fe. The Pecos River, known for its premier trout fishing, runs right through it. The towering cliffs of the Pecos River Canyon create a dramatic backdrop for anglers who cast their lines downstream during the peak fishing season from late May through October.

The river canyon is also set to be a hot spot for hiking, though its network of trails is still being developed. Based on reports from recent visitors to the state park, hiking through Pecos Canyon's rugged scenery is spectacular. "This place is so surreal. Its like nothing I've ever seen or experienced," said one reviewer on Google. "It's so quiet and peaceful, and the views are so rewarding and unforgettable." Another traveler chimed in, "[this] is one of the most beautiful spots I've ever been to."