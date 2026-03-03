Six Flags' Unexpected Accessory Rules To Know Before Trying To Enter The Amusement Park
Six Flags is one of the top theme park chains in North America, with 35 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. But whether you're first in line to try the world's tallest dive coaster or enjoy a ride on a classic wood roller coaster, you'll want to understand the regulations before you go. As with most amusement parks, Six Flags has rules that visitors are bound to comply with. This can range from banning glass bottles inside the park to the use of drones. Some rules are quite obvious, but when you really examine the code of conduct, others are much more subtle.
Particularly interesting is the dress code, which dictates a number of things that will either prevent you from entering the park or get you removed if you're discovered. As Six Flags is geared for families, it should come as no surprise that many regulations were decided upon to maintain a safe, fun environment for both kids and adults. Others were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone at the park.
Want to bring your selfie stick to get the perfect shot of you and your friends enjoying the rides? Think again. Mentioned as an entry on Islands' list of strange amusement park rules, selfie sticks are outlawed at Six Flags, as are monopods, tripods, or any "hand held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices." Basically, if you want to get that selfie, you'll need to do it the old-fashioned way — with your hand extended or maybe one of these selfie stick alternatives. Another rule, likely tied to safety on and off the rides, says to leave any jewelry or clothing with spikes on it at home, as it won't be permitted inside the park. And the regulations don't stop here, as there are also clear measures about what is deemed as appropriate and inappropriate attire.
Vulgar clothing or tattoos can get you removed from the theme park
Just as the use of profanity is a no-go in the park and a violation of the guest code, any clothing that depicts "violence, nudity, vulgarity, or discriminatory language or graphics" cannot be worn. Interestingly, the code of conduct also states that clothing in violation of the code cannot be turned inside out as a solution, so leave your spicy items at home. The same rule also applies to visible tattoos depicting any of the above, so it's best to cover up.
While it's understandable that vulgar clothing and tattoos wouldn't be welcome in a family environment, there are other, less obvious regulations that park-goers will also want to know about. Clothing that doesn't cover undergarments, as well as face coverings that conceal the wearer's identity, are also prohibited, though the park states that masks used to reduce the spread of germs or COVID-19 are allowed. And if you were thinking that it would be fun to cosplay during a day at the park, a word of caution. While "themed outfits/attire" that are family-friendly are permitted, they cannot conceal your identity.
Six Flags' code of conduct clearly states that anyone violating these rules may be denied entry or, if you manage to slip by the ticket takers, be asked to leave. No refund will be given, making them expensive mistakes to make. The park's website does say, however, that Guest Services will try to work with you and give reasonable options to allow you to stay in the park. Still, it's better to err on the side of caution and make sure you glance at the park's policies, which are subject to change, before you head there for a day of fun.