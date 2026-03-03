Six Flags' Unexpected Accessory Rules To Know Before Trying To Enter The Amusement Park

Six Flags is one of the top theme park chains in North America, with 35 locations across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. But whether you're first in line to try the world's tallest dive coaster or enjoy a ride on a classic wood roller coaster, you'll want to understand the regulations before you go. As with most amusement parks, Six Flags has rules that visitors are bound to comply with. This can range from banning glass bottles inside the park to the use of drones. Some rules are quite obvious, but when you really examine the code of conduct, others are much more subtle.

Particularly interesting is the dress code, which dictates a number of things that will either prevent you from entering the park or get you removed if you're discovered. As Six Flags is geared for families, it should come as no surprise that many regulations were decided upon to maintain a safe, fun environment for both kids and adults. Others were put in place to ensure the safety of everyone at the park.

Want to bring your selfie stick to get the perfect shot of you and your friends enjoying the rides? Think again. Mentioned as an entry on Islands' list of strange amusement park rules, selfie sticks are outlawed at Six Flags, as are monopods, tripods, or any "hand held extension poles for cameras or mobile devices." Basically, if you want to get that selfie, you'll need to do it the old-fashioned way — with your hand extended or maybe one of these selfie stick alternatives. Another rule, likely tied to safety on and off the rides, says to leave any jewelry or clothing with spikes on it at home, as it won't be permitted inside the park. And the regulations don't stop here, as there are also clear measures about what is deemed as appropriate and inappropriate attire.