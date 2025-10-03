Texas' New Dive Coaster Is The Longest, Tallest, And Fastest In The World With Incredible Skyline Thrills
If you're planning a vacation and want to incorporate roller coasters and theme parks into the action, you might assume the best place would be Southern California or Orlando. However, Texas has more amusement parks than both of them, making it a premier family-friendly destination. But while there are more options, a new addition to Six Flags Over Texas puts it at the top of the list.
Six Flags Over Texas is already one of the best amusement parks in the south that are worth visiting, but now it's going to be home to the longest, tallest, and fastest roller coaster in the world: the Tormenta Rampaging Run. Set to debut in 2026, this single coaster will take the top spot for six unique world records. In addition to length, height, and speed, Tormenta will also feature the tallest vertical coaster loop, the highest Immelman inversion, and the highest 95-degree beyond-vertical drop. Simply put, Tormenta Rampaging Run is set to be one hell of a ride.
For those not in the know, a beyond-vertical drop is when the ride doubles back slightly as it dives down. Or, as Six Flags' press release put it, "It's not straight down, it's on the other side of straight down." Having this designation puts Tormenta into the "giga dive coaster" category, further cementing its legendary status. Although the ride is still months away, thrill-seekers from all over can't wait to experience it.
Planning a trip to ride Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas
It's crucial to break down the numbers of this new attraction to illustrate how remarkable it is. According to Six Flags, its top speed will be a blistering 87 miles per hour. The tallest point will be 309 feet high, which is double the current reigning champion at the park, The New Texas Giant, which stands at a paltry 153 feet. The total length of Tormenta is 4,199 feet, meaning it will take almost three minutes to complete.
At the time of this writing, Six Flags Over Texas has not announced an official open date for this ride. However, it will become the centerpiece of its own plaza, along with a brand-new restaurant, Cocina Abuela. If you've never been to Six Flags Over Texas before, part of the park is divided into different "countries," including France, Mexico, and Spain. The Rancho Tormenta Plaza will be a rebranding of the Spanish section, which already includes rides like Conquistador and the Fiesta de las Tazas (a Spanish version of the Teacup ride).
According to Six Flags, this whole section will be closed during construction. When it reopens, the Spain area of the park will be completely redesigned and much more vibrant. To make room for the new coaster, the park removed La Vibora and El Diablo. Nonetheless, until Tormenta opens, the rest of the park is still very much worth visiting. Once the new ride is open, lines will likely be long, so guests will have to plan accordingly. And of course, keep in mind some of the usual (and the strange) theme park rules enforced at Six Flags to ensure your visit goes smoothly: don't bring selfie sticks, don't overdo accessories, and don't use GoPros on any rides.