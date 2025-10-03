Texas' New Dive Coaster Is The Longest, Tallest, And Fastest In The World With Incredible Skyline Thrills

If you're planning a vacation and want to incorporate roller coasters and theme parks into the action, you might assume the best place would be Southern California or Orlando. However, Texas has more amusement parks than both of them, making it a premier family-friendly destination. But while there are more options, a new addition to Six Flags Over Texas puts it at the top of the list.

Six Flags Over Texas is already one of the best amusement parks in the south that are worth visiting, but now it's going to be home to the longest, tallest, and fastest roller coaster in the world: the Tormenta Rampaging Run. Set to debut in 2026, this single coaster will take the top spot for six unique world records. In addition to length, height, and speed, Tormenta will also feature the tallest vertical coaster loop, the highest Immelman inversion, and the highest 95-degree beyond-vertical drop. Simply put, Tormenta Rampaging Run is set to be one hell of a ride.

For those not in the know, a beyond-vertical drop is when the ride doubles back slightly as it dives down. Or, as Six Flags' press release put it, "It's not straight down, it's on the other side of straight down." Having this designation puts Tormenta into the "giga dive coaster" category, further cementing its legendary status. Although the ride is still months away, thrill-seekers from all over can't wait to experience it.