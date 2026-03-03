Indiana's Oldest And Largest Winery Has Rustic Charm And Stunning Outdoor Gardens

For people who tour wineries, the first U.S. destinations that probably come to mind are wine country in California and perhaps New York's Long Island. You're probably not thinking of the Midwest. However, you may want to change that. The breathtaking student city of Bloomington, Indiana, has some renowned wineries, including the state's oldest and largest, Oliver Winery. Started by William Oliver who took up a winemaking hobby in the 1960s, Oliver Winery officially started in 1972, making it over half a century old. The winery is 100% employee-owned, and went through a $12.6 million expansion that began in 2023. It took the number two spot for Best Tasting Room in Newsweek's Readers' Choice Awards in 2026, and made Travel + Leisure's top 25 wineries in 2017. The winery specializes in fruit wines, though they have a wide variety, as well as a large tasting room full of rustic charm, as well as extensive grounds and gardens where you can have a picnic.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor who tried the Blueberry Moscato says of Oliver Winery, "We were blown away by the beauty of the property, and the staff was amazing. We were encouraged to bring in our own little picnic lunch of the Monday we visited. The grounds were just breathtaking with the fall colors ... " Bloomington is around 45 miles from Indianapolis International Airport which has a best customer service in the midwest award, so you can have a relaxing trip from start to finish.