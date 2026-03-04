New Hampshire's Oldest State Park Is A Lovely Mountain Escape With Trails, Picnicking, And Stunning Views
With 93 state parks to explore, there are acres to discover when you're in New Hampshire. Whether it's a botanical state park at Rhododendron State Park, or visiting New Hampshire's highest ski resort at Franconia Notch State Park, there's a lot to choose from. And though it's not a winter destination or a botanical hotspot, Miller State Park still shines with its mountain views and trails.
Miller State Park is the oldest state park in New Hampshire, around 4 miles from the town of Peterborough. The park was created in 1891 and named after General James Miller, a heroic figure during the War of 1812. The highlight of the park is, of course, Pack Monadnock, and the park includes the summit of the mountain. Not to be confused with the neighboring Mount Monadnock, one of the most hiked mountains in the world, which is almost 1,000 feet higher than any other peak in a 30-mile radius. The story goes that the Native Americans who named the mountains in the area gave the name "Pack" to Pack Monadnock, meaning "little."
Pack Monadnock is still impressive at 2,290 feet, with a chance to get views of Mount Washington and even the Boston skyline on clear days. The hike to the summit is one of the main activities in the state park. Once at the top, picnicking, birdwatching, and snapping photos of the view are other favored things to do.
Hit the trails at Miller State Park
Unlike other summit treks, the trip to the Pack Monadnock summit is easily accessible via the 1.3-mile paved Miller State Park Road that takes you directly to the top. Past visitors describe the road leading up as steep and narrow, but it can be done either by car or on foot. Beyond this, there are three main hiking trails you can use to explore the area around the state park.
The longest and best-known route is the Wapack Trail. The trail spans over 20 miles from Mount Watatic in Ashburnham, Massachusetts, to North Pack Monadnock. The section that runs through Miller State Park covers 1.4 miles and runs along the west side of the road. On the other side of the road, the 1.4-mile Marion Davis Trail is another option. According to NH Family Hikes, the Wapack Trail is the more challenging route of the two trails, with its rocky terrain. Some hikers might also combine the Wapack and Marion Davis Trails, turning it into a loop trail. A previous visitor on Yelp did the Wapack Trail going up and did the Marion Davis going down, totaling three hours for the journey.
The last main hiking trail is the Raymond Trail that starts west of the state park entrance and spans 1.6 miles. The trailhead can be found on East Mountain Road, about 1.5 miles away from the Route 101 parking area at the base of Miller State Park Road.
Enjoy picnics and scenic views at Miller State Park
The summit features a steel tower that was once used as a forest fire watch tower. Climbing to the top to see sweeping views of the area is one of the most popular activities at the state park. If you want a less crowded viewing area, the Nature Conservancy's Spruce Knoll Trail is not as frequented, according to NH Family Hikes, and has an overlook where you might see views of Boston. Access to the 0.6-mile trail is off the summit parking lot and past the gift shop and restrooms. At the summit, you'll find a sign that details the mountains you might see, like Mount Monadnock, Mount Washington, and the White Mountains, to name a few. You'll also want to check the skies, especially when visiting during the fall hawk migration, as according to the Harris Center, the summit is one of the best spots in New England to watch the migration.
Visitors like to spend a bit of time at the top, enjoying the views with a picnic at the many tables and benches provided. Around the park's inception at the end of the 19th century, families doing Sunday picnics at the summit were the norm. A review from Google rates the park 10 out of 10 for its picnic area, highlighting the "Great hike, great staff, incredible views, & dog-friendly!" Another visitor assures that there are a lot of nooks and crannies to enjoy your picnic with a view. There is a small shop at the summit where you can buy gifts, coffee, hot chocolate, and even popsicles to cool off. Beyond that, you'll want to come prepared and buy food and water in Peterborough.