New Hampshire's Oldest State Park Is A Lovely Mountain Escape With Trails, Picnicking, And Stunning Views

With 93 state parks to explore, there are acres to discover when you're in New Hampshire. Whether it's a botanical state park at Rhododendron State Park, or visiting New Hampshire's highest ski resort at Franconia Notch State Park, there's a lot to choose from. And though it's not a winter destination or a botanical hotspot, Miller State Park still shines with its mountain views and trails.

Miller State Park is the oldest state park in New Hampshire, around 4 miles from the town of Peterborough. The park was created in 1891 and named after General James Miller, a heroic figure during the War of 1812. The highlight of the park is, of course, Pack Monadnock, and the park includes the summit of the mountain. Not to be confused with the neighboring Mount Monadnock, one of the most hiked mountains in the world, which is almost 1,000 feet higher than any other peak in a 30-mile radius. The story goes that the Native Americans who named the mountains in the area gave the name "Pack" to Pack Monadnock, meaning "little."

Pack Monadnock is still impressive at 2,290 feet, with a chance to get views of Mount Washington and even the Boston skyline on clear days. The hike to the summit is one of the main activities in the state park. Once at the top, picnicking, birdwatching, and snapping photos of the view are other favored things to do.