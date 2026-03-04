Georgia's Underrated Theme Park Near Atlanta Has One Of The Most Thrilling Rides In America

When it comes to amusement parks, Georgia has a modest range of options compared to Florida's heavy hitters like Disney World, EPCOT, and SeaWorld, home to Mako, Orlando's fastest roller coaster. But the Peach State is where you'll find Fun Spot America Atlanta, an underrated theme park that's home to a steel roller coaster that's said to be one of the most thrilling rides in the U.S.

The name is slightly misleading, as the park isn't exactly in Atlanta, but about 30 minutes away in Fayetteville. Roller coaster enthusiasts say the lesser-known Fun Spot America Atlanta is worth the detour for the chance to ride the legendary ArieForce One. The one-of-a-kind experience, which lasts about 100 seconds, features a nearly 150-foot drop at a wildly steep 83-degree angle, reaching up to 64 mph in speed. Fun Spot America's website notes the roller coaster has the nation's largest zero-G stall — meaning the ride stalls on a twisting track while passengers are upside down. This creates a uniquely thrilling sensation that's both disorienting and strangely relaxing, according to those who've tried it.

"I showed up for ArieForce One, and it did not disappoint," wrote one recent visitor on Google. "Easily the best roller coaster in Georgia! The inversions are unlike anything I've ever felt before — you truly feel weightless." Another fan chimed in, "It is an incredible ride, one of the most out-of-control, forceful coasters I have ever ridden."