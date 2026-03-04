Georgia's Underrated Theme Park Near Atlanta Has One Of The Most Thrilling Rides In America
When it comes to amusement parks, Georgia has a modest range of options compared to Florida's heavy hitters like Disney World, EPCOT, and SeaWorld, home to Mako, Orlando's fastest roller coaster. But the Peach State is where you'll find Fun Spot America Atlanta, an underrated theme park that's home to a steel roller coaster that's said to be one of the most thrilling rides in the U.S.
The name is slightly misleading, as the park isn't exactly in Atlanta, but about 30 minutes away in Fayetteville. Roller coaster enthusiasts say the lesser-known Fun Spot America Atlanta is worth the detour for the chance to ride the legendary ArieForce One. The one-of-a-kind experience, which lasts about 100 seconds, features a nearly 150-foot drop at a wildly steep 83-degree angle, reaching up to 64 mph in speed. Fun Spot America's website notes the roller coaster has the nation's largest zero-G stall — meaning the ride stalls on a twisting track while passengers are upside down. This creates a uniquely thrilling sensation that's both disorienting and strangely relaxing, according to those who've tried it.
"I showed up for ArieForce One, and it did not disappoint," wrote one recent visitor on Google. "Easily the best roller coaster in Georgia! The inversions are unlike anything I've ever felt before — you truly feel weightless." Another fan chimed in, "It is an incredible ride, one of the most out-of-control, forceful coasters I have ever ridden."
Dare to ride ArieForce One at Fun Spot America Atlanta
So what's the story behind ArieForce One? The red, white, and blue coaster, which borrows the family name of Fun Spot CEO John Arie, Jr., is only a few years old. It was designed by Joe Draves and built by Rocky Mountain Construction, opening to the public in August 2023. The initial reactions on the ride's opening day were overwhelmingly positive. "Incredible," reported one of the first riders in a vlog for Coaster Studios. "Best coaster in Georgia!" said another reviewer on the popular YouTube channel Canobie Coaster.
Roller coaster enthusiast Grayson Moon, who's ridden ArieForce One more than 200 times, offered additional insight in a recent interview with CBS News. "Once you get to the inversions, you get to the rolls and things like that, you feel like you're completely out of control," Moon said, adding that the ride is like a bucking bronco. "The very beginning — it's very nice, it's very smooth, and then all of a sudden it just sort of smacks you from behind." No wonder ArieForce One is considered one of the most terrifying roller coasters in the United States.
You can ride ArieForce One with a day pass to the park (from $40 per person), or you can pay $12 per ride. Passengers must be at least 48 inches tall. Hours vary, but generally, the park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays. From Atlanta, the park is a 30-minute drive, and you'll need a car to get there, as the area isn't well served by public transit. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport, is even closer, about 20 minutes away by car.