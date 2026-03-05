South America's Largest City Is A Hub For Art, Food, And Vibrant Neighborhoods (And It's Not Buenos Aires)

Brazil is South America's largest country with expansive beaches, rainforests, and city life — so it comes as no surprise that its most populous metropolis, São Paulo, is also the continent's largest city. Many travelers assume Buenos Aires (known as the Europe of South America) is the largest, but it comes in behind São Paulo. Unlike the State of São Paulo, this vibrant city doesn't have beach access, but it makes up for it with a world-class art scene, thriving culinary landscape, and lively neighborhoods that represent its true and unfiltered local culture.

One of the reasons why São Paulo has such an eclectic character is that it's a melting pot. Like the United States, its multicultural facet comes from the influx of immigrants from Africa, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, and more. Thanks to their contributions, residents can enjoy a diverse range of cuisines — you can indulge in all-you-can-eat sushi, get yourself a meaty esfiha on-the-go, and treat yourself to Michelin-starred Italian dishes. São Paulo boasts an acclaimed art community, which combines elite galleries and museums with colorful street art. From admiring Van Gogh's paintings to watching a graffiti artist with a spray can in their hand, you can get your art fix both in indoor spaces and out in the open.

You can immerse yourself in these experiences in São Paulo's various neighborhoods, each exposing you to a different side of the city. One area blooms with greenery, another is covered with kaleidoscopic murals, while another transports you to Japan with its food stalls, specialty shops, and oriental streetscape. São Paulo is served by two main airports — international visitors will fly into Guarulhos International Airport, which is considered the main travel hub. Congonhas Airport, on the other hand, offers mostly domestic flights.