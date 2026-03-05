Between Detroit And Mackinaw City Is A Scenic Michigan Community With Lake Fun, Trails, And Camping
Famous for being the birthplace of Motown music, Michigan is a state full of hidden gems. City sightseers can explore the neighborhoods of Detroit to find ramen shops, hip cafes, and rooftop bars, while travelers who prefer to escape the urban jungle are on the doorstep of sprawling woodlands and rugged mountains. Whether it's taking a ski trip to Bittersweet Resort, a picture-perfect getaway with snowy slopes, or soaking up the tranquil sandy bliss of South Manitou Island, a Michigan vacation is always a good idea. Amongst the state's many delights is Lewiston, a petite town on the South Peninsula where travelers can disconnect on the shores of quiet lakes while enjoying a slice of small-town charm.
Originally named Lewie's Town, this quiet Michigan community developed as a pine logging settlement in the late 19th century. While timber from the sawmills along the East Twin Lake was delivered across the state, farmers flocked to town hoping to cultivate the land. Hotels, a church, and even a few brothels were built. By the postwar era, Lewiston had grown into a laid-back lakeside resort for tourists. Fishing and cruising the waters on a pontoon are still popular pastimes around East Twin Lake, while hikers can hit the trails to venture into the wilderness. South of town is Little Wolf Lake, where keen campers can spend a night beneath the stars.
Scattered along Lewiston's petite downtown area are clapboard buildings where visitors will find quaint taverns and eateries. The local hotel draws travelers in with cozy lodging and tasty pub grub. Visit in the summer for small-town fun during the Timberfest, a local celebration with games and merriment. Detroit locals can reach Lewiston in under four hours by car, while travelers in Mackinaw City are just a 90-minute drive away.
Explore the outdoors around Lewiston, Michigan
As soon as you arrive in Lewiston, the shores of East Twin Lake beckon for waterfront fun. Lounge in the sand at the East Twin Public Beach, where a playground offers a distraction for children. Anglers can find a spot to cast a line along the shore, with towering pines providing shade. Stay until the end of the day to watch the sun sink below the wooded slopes on the horizon. Watch out for the flocks of geese that sometimes crowd the shoreline. Boaters without their own vessel can rent pontoons and kayaks from Ride Lewiston, a rental service on the marina.
Just north of town is the trailhead for the Buttles Road Pathway, a network of grassy trails looping through overgrown woodlands. A section of the loop curves along the edge of two small lakes, offering pleasant views. Mountain biking is a great way to explore the woody terrain, while the winter months blanket the trails with snow for cross-country skiing. Previous hikers have mentioned ticks in the long grass, so make sure to wear repellent while out exploring.
For more waterfront fun, head to the campground at Big Bear Lake, not far from the Buttles Road Pathway. The grassy shoreline offers ample space to enjoy picnics and soak up the scenery, while travelers with paddle boards and kayaks can jump in the water to punt around the bright blue shoreline. Hikers will find loop trails in the Big Bear Lake Nature Pathway to venture into the landscape, while a boat launch on the other side of the lake makes it easy to sail across the water. Travelers can spend the night camping at Big Bear Lake or head back to Lewiston to find more upscale accommodations.
Find a campsite and places to eat around Lewiston, Michigan
Extend your stay in Lewiston to explore more of the rural landscape. Visitors can choose from rustic motels or quaint lakefront lodging. Book a night at the Lewiston Hotel Bar and Grill in the heart of downtown for a cozy stay where the bar offers tasty grub and a friendly atmosphere. "One of my favorite places in Michigan," wrote a previous guest. Meanwhile, on the south shore of East Twin Lake, visitors can enjoy an upscale evening at the Lewiston Lodge, a historic resort dating to the 1920s. Guest rooms are comfortable, and the resort restaurant serves steaks, pizzas, and burgers with views of the lake.
Keen campers looking for an evening beneath the stars will find campgrounds all around Lewiston. Just southeast of town is the Little Wolf Lake State Campground, where campers can pitch a tent on the shores of the eponymous lake. Though the only facilities are vault toilets and a hand-pump well, the surrounding woodlands create a peaceful atmosphere. A little further south of town is the Lewiston Shady Acres Campground. Road-trippers with motorhomes can pull into the hookup sites while enjoying use of the campground's picnic tables, fire pits, and playground. Log cottages with full amenities offer campers a touch of luxury.
Find excellent eats in Lewiston's quiet downtown. Stop by Smokey's Cafe for breakfast options like pancakes, Belgian waffles, and omelettes, while pasta and burgers are also on the menu. For a rustic alpine atmosphere, head over to Talley's Log Cabin, which sports a stone chimney out front. "Can't beat the vibes in here," wrote a previous visitor. Order hearty sandwiches, shrimp baskets, and cold beers to refuel for your next adventures. With so much excitement all around, add Lewiston to your Michigan itinerary.