Between Detroit And Mackinaw City Is A Scenic Michigan Community With Lake Fun, Trails, And Camping

Famous for being the birthplace of Motown music, Michigan is a state full of hidden gems. City sightseers can explore the neighborhoods of Detroit to find ramen shops, hip cafes, and rooftop bars, while travelers who prefer to escape the urban jungle are on the doorstep of sprawling woodlands and rugged mountains. Whether it's taking a ski trip to Bittersweet Resort, a picture-perfect getaway with snowy slopes, or soaking up the tranquil sandy bliss of South Manitou Island, a Michigan vacation is always a good idea. Amongst the state's many delights is Lewiston, a petite town on the South Peninsula where travelers can disconnect on the shores of quiet lakes while enjoying a slice of small-town charm.

Originally named Lewie's Town, this quiet Michigan community developed as a pine logging settlement in the late 19th century. While timber from the sawmills along the East Twin Lake was delivered across the state, farmers flocked to town hoping to cultivate the land. Hotels, a church, and even a few brothels were built. By the postwar era, Lewiston had grown into a laid-back lakeside resort for tourists. Fishing and cruising the waters on a pontoon are still popular pastimes around East Twin Lake, while hikers can hit the trails to venture into the wilderness. South of town is Little Wolf Lake, where keen campers can spend a night beneath the stars.

Scattered along Lewiston's petite downtown area are clapboard buildings where visitors will find quaint taverns and eateries. The local hotel draws travelers in with cozy lodging and tasty pub grub. Visit in the summer for small-town fun during the Timberfest, a local celebration with games and merriment. Detroit locals can reach Lewiston in under four hours by car, while travelers in Mackinaw City are just a 90-minute drive away.