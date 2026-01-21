Ohio's 'City Of Champions' Is A Vibrant Location With A Lively Culture, Unique Shops, And Museums

Ohio has a lot of accomplishments under its belt, from aviation innovation and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What most don't realize is that the Buckeye State also has a rich football history — if Canton is the birthplace of the NFL, then Massillon is the "City of Champions." Located in Stark County, Massillon earned its nickname after producing numerous professional players and winning many state championships. Football is a big part of the civic identity here, and any visitor can feel Massillon's collective spirit and drive. If you want to feel like a part of its lively culture, you have to immerse yourself right in the heart of it all.

While football reigns supreme as the local pastime, Massillon has other aspects that make it all the more vibrant. Beyond the sport-life balance, the city's museum scene is eclectic and immersive. Whether you want to view art exhibits, learn about railroad history, or marvel at historic structures, the wide range of museums is extensive enough to satisfy any enthusiast. You can't forget about retail therapy, either. Shopaholics can find an array of stores catering to every style and budget — be it thrift shops, outlets, or boutiques. However, it's the hidden gems that most like to check out. You'll find the best treasures at its antique shops and record stores.

Massillon is conveniently located 30 minutes south of Akron, an under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities. Cleveland isn't too far away — if you're driving from Tremont, a thriving, walkable neighborhood with delicious cuisine, it'll take you one hour to reach Massillon. Hampton Inn is the top choice for hotel stays in the city with a downtown location and a 4.4 rating. There are more options on Airbnb, whether you prefer a home, apartment, or just a room.