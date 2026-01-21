Ohio's 'City Of Champions' Is A Vibrant Location With A Lively Culture, Unique Shops, And Museums
Ohio has a lot of accomplishments under its belt, from aviation innovation and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. What most don't realize is that the Buckeye State also has a rich football history — if Canton is the birthplace of the NFL, then Massillon is the "City of Champions." Located in Stark County, Massillon earned its nickname after producing numerous professional players and winning many state championships. Football is a big part of the civic identity here, and any visitor can feel Massillon's collective spirit and drive. If you want to feel like a part of its lively culture, you have to immerse yourself right in the heart of it all.
While football reigns supreme as the local pastime, Massillon has other aspects that make it all the more vibrant. Beyond the sport-life balance, the city's museum scene is eclectic and immersive. Whether you want to view art exhibits, learn about railroad history, or marvel at historic structures, the wide range of museums is extensive enough to satisfy any enthusiast. You can't forget about retail therapy, either. Shopaholics can find an array of stores catering to every style and budget — be it thrift shops, outlets, or boutiques. However, it's the hidden gems that most like to check out. You'll find the best treasures at its antique shops and record stores.
Massillon is conveniently located 30 minutes south of Akron, an under-the-radar city full of urban and outdoor activities. Cleveland isn't too far away — if you're driving from Tremont, a thriving, walkable neighborhood with delicious cuisine, it'll take you one hour to reach Massillon. Hampton Inn is the top choice for hotel stays in the city with a downtown location and a 4.4 rating. There are more options on Airbnb, whether you prefer a home, apartment, or just a room.
Hit up the stores in Massillon
While updating your closet with new purchases is a pleasant task, hunting for fun finds provides the ultimate shopping rush. Make your way to Erie St Vinyl to browse records for your collection or to give a gift to a friend. Offering new and pre-loved records and wares, this store's selection covers classic rock, experimental hip-hop, jazz fusion, heavy metal, and other genres. Visitors only have positive things to say about this place — one Google review reads: "This place is amazing and has amazing records even if they are used. Their prices are pretty good for the quality. I will be getting more vinyls here again."
Since the record hunt sparks a vintage vibe, why not head to an antique store next? The Backroad boasts all sorts of eccentric items, collectibles, and knick-knacks, as well as a clothing section. The space itself has a positive energy and dynamic decor, with a 5-star Google review stating: "They have wonderful vintage clothing, vintage buttons/pins (as someone who collects buttons this was very exciting) handmade jewelry and art, and so much more! The setup of the store & the decor is soo unique and fun, you can tell a lot of thought went into it!"
Niche hobbyists can swing by Wolf Games and Models for boardgames, trains, model kits, and other supplies and craft items. This spot hosts weekly events for Flesh and Blood, Casual Commander, Gundam, and other games. One reviewer described this spot perfectly: "When they say full lines hobby shop they are not joking. There are so many things we liked about this place from the moment we walked in the door. It is STACKED full. Everything, and everywhere. Selection out the wazoo. Model cars, [RC] cars and parts."
Get your dose of history at the museums
In addition to the shopping opportunities, there are several museums worth touring. The Massillon Museum features art exhibits like glasswork, ceramics, photography, and other media. The second floor is the dedicated Paul Brown Museum, offering a glimpse into football and its impact on the city. Besides sports, there are displays on how the city was founded, automobile development, and other local accomplishments. One reviewer on Tripadvisor wrote about their visit, saying, "This is really a gem. Its beyond what you would expect for a free museum in Massillon," while another suggested, "Make sure to check out the circus room — it's exceptional."
Meanwhile, the Spring Hill Historic Home and Underground Railroad Site has exhibits on the Rotch and Wales families' influence on Stark County's establishment and growth. For years, the families operated Spring Hill as a key stop on the Underground Railroad, which you can now admire on a guided tour. Not only that, but you'll also learn about much more, from Quaker life and how pioneers settled the area all the way to World War I facts. Multiple Google reviews praise the museum staff for their in-depth knowledge, with one recommending this place "for kids, adults, special needs adults... everyone!"
While you're still in Massillon, head to RG Klein Stock Museum and Library. A renowned economist, financial analyst, and author, Klein curated an exhaustive collection of stock market ephemera, now on display at the museum. You'll come across artifacts including ticker tape machines, bank notes, and stock certificates. Don't miss the exhibits that showcase cinematic and musical depictions of Wall Street. From football heritage to fascinating museums and quirky shops, Massillon guarantees a great getaway for all. After you've seen it all, drive 45 minutes north toward Medina, considered "America's hometown" with cool events, wineries, and adventures.