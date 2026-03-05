The 'Best Pie In NYC' Comes From A Manhattan Hotspot Using Locally Sourced Ingredients And Family Traditions

In New York City, "pie" usually means pizza, but one of the city's best slices is the flaky, butter-crusted kind. Pizza lovers have NYC's legendary Di Fara joint, but for visitors with a sweet tooth, there are some solid reasons to add Petee's Pie Company to your itinerary. The pie shop is located in Manhattan and was called the "best pie in NYC" by Eating the World. Beyond that, the shop has gotten praise from outlets like The New York Times and Bon Appétit, among others. What makes Petee's pies special and worthy of such acclaim may come down to some passed-down principles and local ingredients.

Petra "Petee" Paredez, the owner of Petee's Pie Company, comes from a pie-baking family. In an interview for the podcast Cookery by the Book with Suzy Chase, she recounts being raised by pie-makers — her parents own Mom's Apple Pie Bakery in Leesburg, Virginia. "Every Thanksgiving, I would take the week off of school and work alongside my parents at the bakery," Paredez shared. Growing up around parent pie-makers taught Paredez some of the fundamentals that she uses in her shop today: Flaky crusts and juicy fillings are her inherited go-tos.

Her parents also taught her to be prudent with ingredients. Paredez said in the Cookery by the Book interview that she took "super high standards and wanting to get local fruit that's in season" from her father. "I'll take the ugly fruit as long as it's really nice and bright, rather than all the stuff that looks really good, but might not taste as good," she added. In-season, local fruit lends her pies a rich, juicy filling. The crust is considerately sourced, too, made with grass-fed butter and flour from New York state, according to the bakery's FAQ page.