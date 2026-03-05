The 'Best Pie In NYC' Comes From A Manhattan Hotspot Using Locally Sourced Ingredients And Family Traditions
In New York City, "pie" usually means pizza, but one of the city's best slices is the flaky, butter-crusted kind. Pizza lovers have NYC's legendary Di Fara joint, but for visitors with a sweet tooth, there are some solid reasons to add Petee's Pie Company to your itinerary. The pie shop is located in Manhattan and was called the "best pie in NYC" by Eating the World. Beyond that, the shop has gotten praise from outlets like The New York Times and Bon Appétit, among others. What makes Petee's pies special and worthy of such acclaim may come down to some passed-down principles and local ingredients.
Petra "Petee" Paredez, the owner of Petee's Pie Company, comes from a pie-baking family. In an interview for the podcast Cookery by the Book with Suzy Chase, she recounts being raised by pie-makers — her parents own Mom's Apple Pie Bakery in Leesburg, Virginia. "Every Thanksgiving, I would take the week off of school and work alongside my parents at the bakery," Paredez shared. Growing up around parent pie-makers taught Paredez some of the fundamentals that she uses in her shop today: Flaky crusts and juicy fillings are her inherited go-tos.
Her parents also taught her to be prudent with ingredients. Paredez said in the Cookery by the Book interview that she took "super high standards and wanting to get local fruit that's in season" from her father. "I'll take the ugly fruit as long as it's really nice and bright, rather than all the stuff that looks really good, but might not taste as good," she added. In-season, local fruit lends her pies a rich, juicy filling. The crust is considerately sourced, too, made with grass-fed butter and flour from New York state, according to the bakery's FAQ page.
Where to find Petee's Pie Company and what to get
Petee's Pie Company originally opened with one location that's still operating in the Lower East Side (LES), just a block over from NYC's street named the coolest in America in 2025. Though the shop has glowing reviews — 4.6 stars on average from Google Reviews — it's not really made for sitting and dining in. "The inside of the shop has limited seating and is mostly made for grab-and-go," one reviewer said, noting that it did smell "heavenly" inside, though, and that may be reason enough to stop in. The shop is around a five-minute walk from the Grand Street subway station, a 15-minute total commute by subway from Midtown. It's open daily with long hours: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. the other days.
There's a second Petee's in Brooklyn, which opened in 2018, as the bakery's own blog, Pie Times, reported. The shop is located in Clinton Hill, a Brooklyn neighborhood that was named one of the hottest in America. This location, called Petee's Café, has more of a coffee shop feel than the LES joint, with a selection of coffee and teas (though seating is still limited). Its hours are the same as the LES location, and you can reach it in 45 minutes by subway from Midtown.
As for the pies themselves, options can vary by season, especially since Paredez has stated her preference for seasonal fruits. The pie that Bon Appétit featured, the chocolate cream pie, is still on the menu as of this writing. It's an icebox pie made with old-fashioned chocolate pudding and topped with whipped cream.