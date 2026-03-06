Sandwiched Between Pittsburgh And DC Is Pennsylvania's Under-The-Radar State Park For Lake Views And Camping

Beyond its famous national park sites, Pennsylvania also has 124 stellar state parks, encompassing diverse landscapes and endless recreation for all kinds of wanderlust. Among these curiosities is the well-known Presque Isle State Park, dubbed as the state's "only seashore," while the Ohiopyle State Park shines as a premier freshwater rafting destination. Though these well-trodden sights are a wonderful escape, there are lesser-known gems that offer true respite as well, like the 250-acre Kooser State Park.

Nestled within the forested ranges of the Laurel Highlands, the Kooser State Park is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it sight, due to its smaller size and proximity to famed attractions — like Fallingwater, with its highly acclaimed architecture, which is half an hour away. However, it's the unassuming profile that is part of the park's appeal. Boasting 4 acres of Kooser Lake as its main attraction, the park is a serene hub for hiking and camping for all crowd-averse travelers. There's fishing, too, with trout-stocked waters. You can only set your rods from the shores, though, as boating isn't allowed on this constructed loch. The lake is best for a cinematic backdrop, rather than making a splash. It's framed by woods dense with beech, oaks, pine, and maple for awe-inspiring scenery.

This retreat is about an hour southeast of Pittsburgh (a city filled with eclectic art and early American history) and 3 hours northwest of Washington, D.C., making speedy escapes in nature possible from bustling cities. While the reserve opens year-round, fall is one of the best times to visit for some quiet and vibrant leaf-peeping views. Just pack your cardigans and hoodies, as this is a high-altitude region (Kooser State Park sits at an elevation of 2,600 feet) with chilly temperatures common in autumn.