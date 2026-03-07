Hands-Down California's 5 Best Mountain-Biking Trails, According To Reviews

The story of the first mountain bikers goes something like this: In 1971, a group of Marin County teenagers decided to race some big-tired bicycles in the woods. They named themselves the Larkspur Canyon Gang, and because actual mountain bikes didn't exist yet, they called these rugged machines "clunkers." They started racing each other down fire roads and customizing their rides to handle roots, rocks, and breakneck turns. In 1976, the first official race — Repack — was held on Pine Mountain, and riders descended so hard that their brakes started smoking.

All of these pioneering events took place in the state of California. Mountain biking is now a global, multi-billion-dollar industry, and you can find dedicated trails from New York to New Zealand. But the Golden State shall forever be known as the origin point of MTB — most agree that this eclectic hilly town outside San Francisco is where mountain biking was born — and California remains one of the most dynamic places in the world to pump over some hero dirt. This is a huge state, of course, and the cumulative length of all its established trails is thousands of miles; you could venture even farther along logging routes and multi-use hiking paths.

So, where are the best MTB trails in California? What places offer the perfect combo of thrills, challenge, and scenery? We've consulted a wide range of online reviews and roundups, and although no two riders can agree on the absolute "Top 5," these are the destinations that really stand out across the board.