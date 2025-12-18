The 5 Best Trails To Explore The Bay Area's Breathtaking Point Reyes National Seashore

From aquamarine waves crashing against wildflower-covered cliffs, to elk-dotted grasslands, and hills that seem to fold into the ocean, Point Reyes National Seashore is the epitome of dramatic Northern California beauty. And one of its best attributes is its accessibility, located a bit over an hour north of San Francisco via the California coast's most immaculate Highway 1 drive, in Marin County.

Covering over 100 square miles, this preserve is blessed with pristine habitats and thriving wildlife, ranging from migratory gray whales and elephant seals to tule elk and even river otters. Visitors from across the Bay Area and further afield come for the natural beauty, coastal campgrounds, tidepools filled with critters, and the chance to snap a photo at the Point Reyes Lighthouse or the Instagram-famous Cypress Tree Tunnel. However, the network of over 150 miles of hiking trails is one of the main draws.

Whether you're completely new to hiking or a seasoned outdoor adventurer, you'll want to visit the trails at Point Reyes National Seashore again and again. With so many hiking routes spread over a sizable area, we've selected only the five best trails for visitors who want to make the most of their visit. Our selection process considered factors such as safety and trail maintenance, the prevalence of unique experiences and sights, and the (admittedly difficult-to-quantify) "wow factor" inspired by a truly impressive view. You'll also find hikes ranging from easy to moderately difficult, allowing everyone to enjoy Point Reyes National Seashore on foot. You can read more about how we came up with this list at the end of the article.