The 'Colorado Of The Balkans' Is Found In A Mountainous European Country With Stunning Hikes
Hidden in the mountains near the city of Corovodë, Albania, Osumi Canyon has earned its nickname as the "Colorado of the Balkans." This nickname comes from its dramatic 16-mile gorge, walls standing as tall as 300 feet, and one of Europe's last entirely wild rivers. The Vjosa River cuts through sculptural rock formations, stretching from the Pindus Mountains in Greece all the way to Vlorë, a delightful Albanian coastal city. There's even a fun national park dedicated to the river and its diverse ecosystems.
The entire area is as much a visual spectacle as it is an adventure playground. For travelers, there are jagged cliffs to dangle from, hidden caves to explore, rugged trails for hiking, and waterfalls to laze beneath, framed by an array of blues and greens. Locals and guides emphasize the area's legend and lore, weaving stories of the canyon's history and local folktales into every hike, adding cultural texture to nature's grandeur.
Hiking, river trails, and waterfalls
Exploration here is active but accessible. Guided river hikes, with options suitable to all ability levels, wind along the river, near shallow pools, and across wooden bridges. Visitors can swim or kayak the river, which is excellent for rapids in April and May, when the melting snow ensures high water levels. This is the best time for those who prefer trips on the water to hiking, as the canyon fills with water, making its entire length explorable by boat.
Hikes here often lead to panoramic lookouts, where the river threads through the gorge. One of the most accessible spots is the Osumi Canyon Bridge, a suspension bridge hovering above the water. It gives a lower-angle perspective, while higher viewpoints reveal the layered rock formations and vertical drops that give the canyon its dramatic aesthetics.
Osumi Canyon hikers tend to eventually stumble upon staggeringly pretty waterfalls, like the romantically named Waterfall of Love, which local legend suggests is a lucky place to share a kiss. There are naturally formed rock sculptures and caves, too, created from millennia of tectonic activity and erosion-formed karst. Full-day tours incorporate hearty local Albanian food for post-hike refueling, often with Byrek pastries and Albanian wines.
Further exploration and getting there
Most trips to Osumi Canyon begin about an hour's drive away in scenic Berat, making wider explorations of Albania, one of Europe's most affordable countries, perfectly viable. Berat, a UNESCO World Heritage–listed site known as the "City of a Thousand Windows," is stunning. Lines of Ottoman houses drape across a hillside, and an impressive 13th-century castle overlooks the Osum River, creating a perfect complement to the natural scenery of the Osumi Canyon.
From Berat, travelers with more time can drive approximately three hours southwest toward the Albanian Riviera, a sublime stretch of coastline with Mediterranean azures, hidden coves, and seaside towns like Himarë, a fine example of how Albania is a little bit like Greece, only without the crowds. Another standout is Gjipe Canyon, a narrow limestone gorge carved by a coastal stream, where hiking, rock climbing, and beach time combine in a spectacular seaside setting.
For those looking to relax and take in some views, the best season to visit Albania's Osumi Canyon is the summer, when river levels are at their lowest and the weather is warm and dry, perfect for hiking. Of course, if you're hoping to conquer the rapids, then the post-winter melts of spring are ideal.