The 'Colorado Of The Balkans' Is Found In A Mountainous European Country With Stunning Hikes

Exploration here is active but accessible. Guided river hikes, with options suitable to all ability levels, wind along the river, near shallow pools, and across wooden bridges. Visitors can swim or kayak the river, which is excellent for rapids in April and May, when the melting snow ensures high water levels. This is the best time for those who prefer trips on the water to hiking, as the canyon fills with water, making its entire length explorable by boat.

Hikes here often lead to panoramic lookouts, where the river threads through the gorge. One of the most accessible spots is the Osumi Canyon Bridge, a suspension bridge hovering above the water. It gives a lower-angle perspective, while higher viewpoints reveal the layered rock formations and vertical drops that give the canyon its dramatic aesthetics.

Osumi Canyon hikers tend to eventually stumble upon staggeringly pretty waterfalls, like the romantically named Waterfall of Love, which local legend suggests is a lucky place to share a kiss. There are naturally formed rock sculptures and caves, too, created from millennia of tectonic activity and erosion-formed karst. Full-day tours incorporate hearty local Albanian food for post-hike refueling, often with Byrek pastries and Albanian wines.