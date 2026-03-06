America's Windiest State Is A Scenic Gem Filled With Iconic Landscapes And Mountains (That's Nowhere Near Chicago)

Chicago might be known as the Windy City, but it's not the only one. Sure, the city experiences stiff breezes, as anyone who's stood on the shores of Lake Michigan in winter can attest, but Chicago isn't even in America's top 10 windiest cities. According to data from the Global Wind Atlas, later published by World Population Review, the windiest state is Alaska, thousands of miles away from Illinois.

Alaska tops the list with an average wind speed of 21.94 mph at a height of 328 feet — this metric is often used for analyzing wind speeds, as most modern turbines are at least 328 feet (100m) tall. Wyoming (21.48 mph) and Michigan (20.87 mph) came second and third, respectively, while Chicago's state, Illinois, fell outside the top 20, with an average wind speed of 18.10 mph. It makes sense that Alaska would top such a list. There's an abundance of untouched wilderness along Alaska's coast, in part because conditions in that corner of North America are so wintry.

If you're willing to brave the trying conditions in America's least visited state, you'll be well compensated. Alaska's landscapes are as breathtaking as anything else you'll find in the country, with glaciers and ice fields covering huge swaths of the state, polar bears roaming the tundra, and the volcano-riddled Aleutian Islands reaching across the Bering Sea towards Russia. You'll want to pack a windbreaker for your Alaskan sojourn, but that's a small price to pay for what you'll get in return.