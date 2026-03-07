The Blue Ridge Mountains' 5 Most Beautiful Wineries To Visit For Exceptional Sips, According To Reddit
While California has the most wineries in the United States, there are plenty of other, less well-known regions where you can have a wonderful wine-tasting experience. One of those is along the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. With incredible scenery and good growing conditions, wineries in this area have some diehard Reddit fans. We found five of the most beautiful vineyards and wineries where you can enjoy delicious vintages with a view. After careful research, the wineries we chose in the Blue Ridge Mountains span from Georgia to Maryland and highlight the best of the region in terms of taste.
To pick these wineries, we looked at local Reddit threads, including r/frederickmd and r/asheville, to see what locals were saying. We also checked out state threads and r/wine posts, following it up with specific winery websites. As this mountain range crosses over a dozen states, we were careful to choose a variety of vineyards to represent a larger geographical area, too. If you're planning a Blue Ridge Mountains trip, it's worth your time to stop at one or several of these wineries to sip and savor, likely with beautiful views.
King Family Vineyards in Crozet, Virginia
If a winery with a view is what you're looking for in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, it's worth a short, 15-minute drive from Charlottesville to visit the flawless mountain town of Crozet. There you'll find the King Family Vineyards, which has been around since 1998. Tucked in the foothills of the mountains, the property has a beautiful lawn where you can sit and sip their award-winning wines, including Crosé, a dry rosé, mentioned as a favorite in several Reddit threads, including r/rva, where it was called the "Pink Pony Wine."
When you visit, you'll have a number of options for tastings, from wines by the glass, bottle, and flight to guided tastings and tours. The spacious indoor tasting room has prepackaged meats, cheeses, and crackers that are perfect for a picnic, or you can bring in your own food. They also often have food trucks on-site from April through November, and even polo matches from Memorial Day through October. You can bring blankets and chairs, as well as food and non-alcoholic drinks, to sit and watch.
One person on Reddit's r/wine says, "King Family Vineyards consistently produces high-quality wine," while another said, "Absolutely love everything at this winery!" On r/rva, the free polo matches are praised, with one poster mentioning the golf cart that circulates during matches, selling wine. On another r/wine thread, a poster who once lived in Charlottesville claimed that, "King Family Vineyard in Crozet was our favorite to take the kids and sit outside and share a bottle."
Stone Ashe Vineyards in Hendersonville, North Carolina
In Hendersonville, North Carolina's "City of Four Seasons," you'll find a stunning vineyard recommended by quite a number of Redditors — Stone Ashe Vineyards. This Blue Ridge spot has arresting views of the mountains and delicious wines to sip. The name for this family winery that began in 2010 comes from the "stony ashe" soil where the grapes are grown. It's open for tastings from Thursday through Monday, and all visitors must be 21 and over. If you're tasting with a group of more than six people, a reservation is recommended. As you're sipping, you may see chickens running around, helping to keep insects at bay. While tasting, you can purchase charcuterie or cheese boards, pimento cheese, hummus, and craft chocolates to compliment your glass. At the time of this writing, the winery offers Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, and red blends.
One poster on r/Charlotte said, "Stone Ashe ... has an amazing view," with another calling it "gorgeous." Posters in an r/asheville mention it several times, with one calling it "lovely." In yet another post in r/asheville, one person says, "Stone Ashe is my FAV. Love that place!" While you're in the area, it's also mentioned that it's worth visiting the pretty Souther Williams Vineyard, which is around 4 miles away.
Crane Creek Vineyards in Young Harris, Georgia
If your travels take you to Georgia, and you're looking for a breathtaking view while sipping a fine vintage, Crane Creek Vineyards is a popular Reddit find. It's mentioned in more than one r/Atlanta thread with rave reviews like, "Crane Creek is my favorite. So picturesque, and the wine is good." Yet another post features the comment, "Crane Creek in Young Harris has the best wine and scenery in Northern Georgia." Additionally, CliffsLiving names Crane Creek Vineyards in their list of the 10 best wineries in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It's also listed in Yelp's Best 10 Wineries Near Blue Ridge, Georgia.
Crane Creek Vineyards is near the highest peak in Georgia, Brasstown Bald, and is family-owned. There are two tasting rooms available: The Stone House Tasting Room and The Farmhouse Coffee & Wine Bar. The Farmhouse is open Tuesday through Sunday, with both wine tastings and coffee, while The Stone House is open Friday through Sunday. The Farmhouse is situated in a structure that was built in 1886 and has wines by the glass and bottle, snacks, and pastries to munch on. There's a picnic area, an accessible ramp, and you can bring kids and dogs with you. Stone House Tasting Room, a short walk away, has great views of the mountains, a patio, and indoor seating. Wine is available by the glass, bottle, and flight. You can also book tours on Saturdays from April through November.
Big Cork Vineyards in Rohrersville, Maryland
Our next Blue Ridge Mountain winery is in Rohrersville, Maryland, tucked in the foothills. Big Cork Vineyards is recommended in r/wine, r/maryland, and local Reddit threads like r/frederickmd, where a poster raves, "I love Big Cork. Gorgeous views ... live music, good wine." In another r/frederickmd thread, one person stated, "Big Cork. Solid setup. Fine views. Good wines."
Big Cork Vineyards is family-owned and open Friday through Sunday, though it's closed the rest of the week in the winter. The winery has whites, reds, sparkling wines, and port-style vintages to enjoy, but the tasting experience goes beyond that. There's a summer concert series on weekends, a market for picnic items and snacks, Massa Pizza on-site, and Big Cork even serves Maryland craft beers. There are also food trucks on weekends, something that's praised in a r/frederickmd thread. You can find details for the trucks on their event calendar.
There are several ways to do a tasting at Big Cork Vineyards, including indoor tastings at the bar every hour, with no reservation needed. You can reserve a table on the covered vineyard terrace for up to six people with picnics or pizza, or drop in and wait for a spot. There are reserved private tastings with or without a tour. The Big Wine Experience allows you to do a seated private tasting of special releases, library wines, and barrel samplings, with cheese, charcuterie, and other pairings, as well as a farm, vineyard, and production facility tour.
Virginia Mountain Vineyards in Fincastle, Virginia
Our final winery pick is in Virginia, about 100 miles from King Family Vineyards. Tucked in the town of Fincastle, Virginia Mountain Vineyards is recommended on r/roanoke Reddit threads and sits between the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Mountains, giving visitors incredible views. One person on a r/roanoke post mentioned that "Virginia Mountain Vineyards has good wine and a nice place to sit outside." Another Redditor on r/roanoke post said, "It's a beautiful spot with amazing views," while also stating that the winery is near Roaring Run Falls, which is a great place for a waterfall hike.
There are several choices for tastings at Virginia Mountain Vineyards. You can opt for flights of four wines, wine and chocolate pairings, or a glass or bottle to share. You can also head outside to their patio to enjoy the view. There are local cheeses and chocolate on offer if you start to get peckish. In addition, you can bring a picnic along with you. There are lawn games like ping pong and corn hole, and kids and friendly dogs are welcome. Virginia Mountain Vineyards has a number of wines from Chardonnay to Cabernet Franc and Merlot. This vineyard is open only on weekends.
Methodology
To find the most beautiful wineries in the Blue Ridge Mountains, we looked at a number of Reddit threads, from r/wine to searching by a specific city, region, and state, like r/Charlottesville and r/roanoke. We also researched threads for each specific winery we considered, including King Family Vineyards, mentioned in r/wine, r/rva, and r/Charlottesville. To continue vetting each selection, we searched through several different websites and YouTube videos to discover the most mentioned wineries in the Blue Ridge Mountains, taking a deep dive into those that were the most beautiful, and make our final choices.