If a winery with a view is what you're looking for in Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, it's worth a short, 15-minute drive from Charlottesville to visit the flawless mountain town of Crozet. There you'll find the King Family Vineyards, which has been around since 1998. Tucked in the foothills of the mountains, the property has a beautiful lawn where you can sit and sip their award-winning wines, including Crosé, a dry rosé, mentioned as a favorite in several Reddit threads, including r/rva, where it was called the "Pink Pony Wine."

When you visit, you'll have a number of options for tastings, from wines by the glass, bottle, and flight to guided tastings and tours. The spacious indoor tasting room has prepackaged meats, cheeses, and crackers that are perfect for a picnic, or you can bring in your own food. They also often have food trucks on-site from April through November, and even polo matches from Memorial Day through October. You can bring blankets and chairs, as well as food and non-alcoholic drinks, to sit and watch.

One person on Reddit's r/wine says, "King Family Vineyards consistently produces high-quality wine," while another said, "Absolutely love everything at this winery!" On r/rva, the free polo matches are praised, with one poster mentioning the golf cart that circulates during matches, selling wine. On another r/wine thread, a poster who once lived in Charlottesville claimed that, "King Family Vineyard in Crozet was our favorite to take the kids and sit outside and share a bottle."