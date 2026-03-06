5 Flop Songs From The '70s That Belong On Every Road Trip Playlist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A road trip is an American rite of passage. Whether it's your first weekend camping trip or a cross-country road trip via the iconic Route 66, the perfect road trip takes patience and planning. Of course, you'll need to do your due diligence and pack safety essentials, like this rugged and dependable Costco lithium battery starter, but you'll also need to think about things that will make the trip more enjoyable. What gives more pleasure and road-tripping camaraderie than music?

If you're an aficionado for anything 1970s, or you're just fascinated by that turbulent decade's culture and music, you may already be downloading some of the era's most popular songs, of which there are hundreds to choose from. One of the best aspects of music during the '70s was the variety of musical genres that were popular at any given time, with transistor radios and car stereos blaring hard rock, disco, folk, soul, and punk at any given moment.

There are certainly some quintessential '70s road trip songs that may already be on your playlist, such as Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run" or Golden Earring's "Radar Love." However, there are other great songs that you likely already know and love that were actually music chart flops when they were released. Since many original flops are now classics in their respective genres, we researched the charts and found a few select songs from the '70s that were not as initially popular as you may have thought — but are perfect playlist selections for a '70s music-themed road trip.