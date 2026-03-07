Oregon's 5 Best Hiking Trails In Portland For A Scenic Outdoor Escape, According To Reviews

A trip to Portland, Oregon, is a time to eat, drink, and explore. The city is full of delicious restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and cocktail bars. Unfortunately, you can't work up an appetite just by thrift shopping between meals. So if you're planning a trip to Stumptown, pack your hiking boots and tackle one of the many trails within the city limits. If you're visiting outside the summer season, pack a raincoat, too. Portlanders hike year-round — if they let a little rain stop them, they'd never do anything.

I grew up here and return often. I always make a point of hiking a portion of my usual trail, Wildwood. If I have time, I'll add another route to work off my totchos (tater tot nachos, a Portland specialty). One of my favorite things about Portland is its nature right inside the city's borders. The area sits on land traditionally inhabited by the Kalapuya and Chinookan peoples. Forest Park alone has 80 miles of trails, including 30 miles of Wildwood. There's a trailhead downtown that quickly takes you into moss-covered woods where the sudden quiet makes you feel like you are in the middle of nowhere. The local transit agency, TriMet, serves many trailheads.

Narrowing to just five in a nature-forward city like Portland is no easy task. I chose these trails based on my own experience and cross-referenced them with ratings on AllTrails and discussions on Reddit.