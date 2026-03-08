The Heart Of Wilmington Holds This Top-Rated Park For Scenic Walks And Family Fun
Wilmington, North Carolina, has a subtropical climate — hot summers, yes, but otherwise generally mild weather throughout the rest of the year — and a wide range of outdoor spaces to enjoy. There's the Wilmington Riverwalk, considered one of the best waterfront promenades in the country. There are dozens of green spaces across the city, including a wildly unique "garden of carnivores," as well as more traditional public parks like Long Leaf Park, a top-rated spot for scenic strolls and family activities.
About a 15-minute drive from downtown, Long Leaf Park is named for the beautiful, towering trees that shade it. Longleaf pine trees, which can grow up to 110 feet, are native to the southeastern U.S. and plentiful in the park. Their tall, elegant trunks cast ethereal shadows across grassy areas and quiet trails, including a paved 1.5-mile walking trail that's a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
"I'm an out of towner, and stumbled upon this lovely park," wrote one recent visitor on Google. "I came [twice] to get my steps in the 1.5-mile trail that surrounds the park. Very well-maintained." The well-shaded trail passes right by the park's pretty pond with waterfront gardens and a gazebo — a venue for weddings — and it doesn't get overly crowded. "A clean and beautiful trail!" chimed in an enthusiastic local. "I always feel safe bringing my kids here."
Enjoy the great outdoors at Long Leaf Park
While the peaceful trail is one of Long Leaf Park's most family-friendly attractions, it's just one of the many highlights for those visiting with children. In addition to a fully accessible playground and a seasonal splash pad for cooling off on hot summer days, the park has a full-size basketball court, Little League baseball fields, and tennis courts (all lit after dark), as well as a sand volleyball court. There's also plenty of room for unstructured recreation. As one reviewer commented online, the park is "perfect for jogging, bikes, scooters and skateboards, playing in [the] grass, yoga," and more.
Visitors of all ages also appreciate the well-designed dog park and wildlife viewing opportunities. The area is a natural habitat for turtles and birds, including cardinals, chickadees, woodpeckers, mockingbirds, and more. "This is a great place for birding," writes one reviewer who visited the park by chance while vacationing in the area. "We saw at least 10 species in only about 20 minutes."
Long Leaf Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free to enter. The park's picnic shelters are ideal for open-air meals — you can pick up food and drinks nearby at Trader Joe's, a 5-minute drive or a 15-minute walk away. Conveniently, the park is just a 20-minute drive from Wilmington International Airport. While in town, plan a visit to Greenfield Park, a nature lover's playground with trails and gardens.