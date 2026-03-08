The Heart Of Wilmington Holds This Top-Rated Park For Scenic Walks And Family Fun

Wilmington, North Carolina, has a subtropical climate — hot summers, yes, but otherwise generally mild weather throughout the rest of the year — and a wide range of outdoor spaces to enjoy. There's the Wilmington Riverwalk, considered one of the best waterfront promenades in the country. There are dozens of green spaces across the city, including a wildly unique "garden of carnivores," as well as more traditional public parks like Long Leaf Park, a top-rated spot for scenic strolls and family activities.

About a 15-minute drive from downtown, Long Leaf Park is named for the beautiful, towering trees that shade it. Longleaf pine trees, which can grow up to 110 feet, are native to the southeastern U.S. and plentiful in the park. Their tall, elegant trunks cast ethereal shadows across grassy areas and quiet trails, including a paved 1.5-mile walking trail that's a favorite among locals and visitors alike.

"I'm an out of towner, and stumbled upon this lovely park," wrote one recent visitor on Google. "I came [twice] to get my steps in the 1.5-mile trail that surrounds the park. Very well-maintained." The well-shaded trail passes right by the park's pretty pond with waterfront gardens and a gazebo — a venue for weddings — and it doesn't get overly crowded. "A clean and beautiful trail!" chimed in an enthusiastic local. "I always feel safe bringing my kids here."