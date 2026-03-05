Franklin D. Roosevelt's Once-Private Summer Home Is Now An International Park For Both The US And Canada

With its coastal villages and scenic fairytale getaways, preserved wilderness, and seaside charm, New Brunswick, Canada, has no shortage of unique places to explore. And for a fusion of ocean landscapes and history, head to Campobello Island. The island has been a popular summertime escape since its development as a resort in the late 19th century — and among its many visitors was none other than Franklin D. Roosevelt. Roosevelt, who served as president of the United States from 1933 to 1945, spent time on the island throughout his life, and today, his summer home is part of the Roosevelt Campobello International Park. Dedicated to Roosevelt and the friendship between the United States and Canada, you can tour Roosevelt's home during the summer months, from late May through mid-October. The park's expansive grounds are open year-round, where you'll find some of New Brunswick's scenic views and coastal hikes.

Roosevelt, whose parents owned a cottage on the island, grew up exploring Campobello's trails, sailing, and picnicking. After marrying his wife, Eleanor, his mother gifted the couple their very own cottage, and the tradition continued as their family grew. Although his time on the island dwindled due to his health and political career, he managed to visit the cottage three times during his presidency. A few years after Roosevelt's death in 1945, the cottage was sold and transformed into a museum devoted to the president, before becoming an international park in 1964. Thanks to an international treaty signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson and Prime Minister Lester B. Pearson that same year, the park is equally operated by both the United States and Canada.