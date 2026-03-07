Hands-Down The Best Hiking Trail In Los Angeles For Celebrity Spotting

Many out-of-towners coming to Los Angeles for the first time often have stars in their eyes. Literally — they hope to run into celebrities. While it's not an everyday occurrence to bump into an A-lister in LA, it is possible, especially if you're strategic and seek out the area's best hotspots to see celebrities, which include Runyon Canyon. On this top hiking trail, bold-faced names like Vanessa Hudgens and Jake Gyllenhaal have trekked to stay in shape. Runyon is a 160-acre park with sweeping views of the Hollywood Sign in the Santa Monica Mountains. Its 3.5-mile moderate loop is broken up with three routes to appeal to all levels of hikers and runners.

Runyon's celebrity history dates back to the early 1930s, when singer John McCormack bought the canyon and built a mansion with a pool and tennis courts that were often used by Hollywood stars, per the Los Angeles Times. Actor Errol Flynn even stayed at the pool cottage built by Frank Lloyd Wright. The mansion was eventually torn down, and by 1984, the city took ownership of the park.

Such celebrity lore continues today and can help explain why Runyon attracts actors and influencers. And unlike other trails, Runyon is dog-friendly with off-leash areas, a bonus for Hollywood glitterati who are often animal enthusiasts. Netflix's "Wednesday" star Jenna Ortega has strolled with her dog at Runyon, along with Gavin Rossdale (the frontman for the British band Bush) and actor Chord Overstreet from "Glee" and Apple TV's "Acapulco" (pictured). Runyon has a tucked-away feel that celebrities like to seek out, even though crowds are by no means far away. If you prefer truly crowdless trails, check out the nearby Glendale Peak for less-traveled, unmatched views of Downtown LA.