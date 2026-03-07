Ohio's Charming Riverside Village Is A Gem With Antique Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Scenic Canal

Ohio offers a wide range of travel experiences. Its capital and largest city, Columbus, is a hot foodie destination full of international flavors. The Buckeye State is also home to charming small towns like Berlin and Granville that offer alternative travel experiences ideal for those seeking quieter, storybook Midwestern getaways. Another classic example is the village of Grand Rapids — a riverside community known for antique shopping, locally owned restaurants, an annual festival, and access to the historic Miami and Erie Canal.

Grand Rapids sits along the Maumee River and was founded in the 1830s. Although the town has just shy of 1,000 residents today, it welcomes more than 30,000 guests to its annual Applebutter Fest. Launched in 1977 to celebrate the area's agrarian roots, the festival now features vendors selling seasonal decorations, jewelry, and textiles, along with food and live music.

It's also interesting to note that a visit to Grand Rapids offers a glimpse of life along the Miami and Erie Canal in the late 1800s. Built between 1825 and 1845, the canal connected Cincinnati and Toledo and was instrumental in the state's economic growth. Back then, horses and mules pulled boats along the canal before railroads made this method obsolete. Today, visitors can board an authentic canal boat replicaat Providence Metropark, a particularly scenic section of the historic canal, located less than 2 miles from downtown. Seasonal rides typically operate from May through late October, and adult tickets are $10 as of this writing, with discounted rates for children and seniors.