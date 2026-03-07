Ohio's Charming Riverside Village Is A Gem With Antique Shops, Tasty Eats, And A Scenic Canal
Ohio offers a wide range of travel experiences. Its capital and largest city, Columbus, is a hot foodie destination full of international flavors. The Buckeye State is also home to charming small towns like Berlin and Granville that offer alternative travel experiences ideal for those seeking quieter, storybook Midwestern getaways. Another classic example is the village of Grand Rapids — a riverside community known for antique shopping, locally owned restaurants, an annual festival, and access to the historic Miami and Erie Canal.
Grand Rapids sits along the Maumee River and was founded in the 1830s. Although the town has just shy of 1,000 residents today, it welcomes more than 30,000 guests to its annual Applebutter Fest. Launched in 1977 to celebrate the area's agrarian roots, the festival now features vendors selling seasonal decorations, jewelry, and textiles, along with food and live music.
It's also interesting to note that a visit to Grand Rapids offers a glimpse of life along the Miami and Erie Canal in the late 1800s. Built between 1825 and 1845, the canal connected Cincinnati and Toledo and was instrumental in the state's economic growth. Back then, horses and mules pulled boats along the canal before railroads made this method obsolete. Today, visitors can board an authentic canal boat replicaat Providence Metropark, a particularly scenic section of the historic canal, located less than 2 miles from downtown. Seasonal rides typically operate from May through late October, and adult tickets are $10 as of this writing, with discounted rates for children and seniors.
Finding the best restaurants in Grand Rapids
For a bite to eat, several locally owned spots draw steady crowds. Mama Theresa's offers classic pizza and sub options, with sides like salads and garlic cheese bread also available. Some diners praise the flavor of the pizza sauce, while others note that prices can run higher than expected. Located by the river in the heart of downtown, the restaurant is typically open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Knucklehead's Kafe is another popular choice for American fare, with a menu that includes items like burgers, sandwiches, mac and cheese, and salads. Regarding the spot's food and service, one reviewer on Google raved, "The Mac and cheese was divine and my waitress was attentive and friendly." Knucklehead's is also open every day except Mondays and Tuesdays.
If it's a glass of specially crafted beer (or cocktail) and a scrumptious pie of pizza that you have in mind for your next meal, you'll want to head on over to Wild Side Brewing Company. It offers an array of lagers and ales alongside classic cocktails such as whiskey sours, Manhattans, and Old Fashioneds. The menu also includes shareable items like bruschetta, pork shanks, and sausage boards. It also prides itself on Detroit-style pizzas made with San Marzano tomatoes and Wisconsin brick white cheese. The list of available toppings for your slice is seemingly endless, too.
Antique shopping in Grand Rapids
Antique shopping is central to Grand Rapids' appeal. Just For You Shoppe, located in The Shoppes at Carson Block, carries a mix of new and pre-owned home decor, antiques, jewelry, clothing, and shoes. It's typically open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. "The atmosphere of the store it's [sic] very relaxed," one reviewer noted. "The staff was friendly and helpful, and the store neat and pretty organized."
Another popular destination for antique shopping is Grand Rapids Vintage Treasures. It functions as a multi-vendor marketplace, housing several small businesses under one roof. Finding antiques here may not be as difficult, with items ranging from lamps and home decor to unique tea sets and salt-and-pepper shakers.
The closest commercial airport is Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, about a 20-minute drive from Grand Rapids. Fort Wayne International Airport in Indiana is roughly a 90-minute drive and may offer more flight options. With the latter route, you could even pair your Grand Rapids visit with an exploration of Tiffin, another charming Ohio gem known for its small-town charm, tasty bites, and a walkable downtown. Once in Grand Rapids, the Riverside Hideaway is a strong accommodation option considering its central location. Up to five guests can stay at the Riverside Hideaway for approximately $180 a night at the time of writing.