Between Toledo And Columbus Is Ohio's City With College-Town Charm, Tasty Bites, And A Walkable Downtown

The Buckeye State is dotted with charming, walkable college cities worth discovering, like Alliance and Athens. In scenic Seneca County, youthful energy and lively downtown vibes radiate in the delightful city of Tiffin. This hidden gem in the Midwest has all the qualities of a fun escape. Maybe you want to meander the historic downtown streets, go on a shopping spree, or sample the local cuisine — this place covers all bases. Perhaps you're in the process of choosing where to continue your higher education — Tiffin can help you out with that decision, too. If you find yourself enjoying your weekend trip, you might consider applying to Heidelberg University or Tiffin University.

Undergrads, graduates, and those completing their doctorates can all find themselves in Heidelberg University's classrooms. The university hosts events and performances too, which contribute to an active social life for both students and residents. The same goes for Tiffin University — with an average of 3,726 enrolled students, 22% of which are international, you can easily create your own community and take advantage of what the city has in store. There are several fascinating museums you can visit with your classmates; downtown is a walkable area lined with quaint shops; not to mention, the restaurants offer delicious meals and chic vibes.

Whether you're here for a weekend trip or to tour the campuses, you can reach Tiffin from Toledo in one hour. Coming from Columbus or Cleveland takes a little longer — one hour and 40 minutes, to be precise. Dayton, which has one of the lowest costs of living in America, is even farther at two hours and 15 minutes. Regarding where to stay, there are a number of hotels you can book, such as Holiday Inn Express, Days Inn by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, and The Rivers Edge Executive Suites.