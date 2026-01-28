Between Toledo And Columbus Is Ohio's City With College-Town Charm, Tasty Bites, And A Walkable Downtown
The Buckeye State is dotted with charming, walkable college cities worth discovering, like Alliance and Athens. In scenic Seneca County, youthful energy and lively downtown vibes radiate in the delightful city of Tiffin. This hidden gem in the Midwest has all the qualities of a fun escape. Maybe you want to meander the historic downtown streets, go on a shopping spree, or sample the local cuisine — this place covers all bases. Perhaps you're in the process of choosing where to continue your higher education — Tiffin can help you out with that decision, too. If you find yourself enjoying your weekend trip, you might consider applying to Heidelberg University or Tiffin University.
Undergrads, graduates, and those completing their doctorates can all find themselves in Heidelberg University's classrooms. The university hosts events and performances too, which contribute to an active social life for both students and residents. The same goes for Tiffin University — with an average of 3,726 enrolled students, 22% of which are international, you can easily create your own community and take advantage of what the city has in store. There are several fascinating museums you can visit with your classmates; downtown is a walkable area lined with quaint shops; not to mention, the restaurants offer delicious meals and chic vibes.
Whether you're here for a weekend trip or to tour the campuses, you can reach Tiffin from Toledo in one hour. Coming from Columbus or Cleveland takes a little longer — one hour and 40 minutes, to be precise. Dayton, which has one of the lowest costs of living in America, is even farther at two hours and 15 minutes. Regarding where to stay, there are a number of hotels you can book, such as Holiday Inn Express, Days Inn by Wyndham, Hampton Inn, and The Rivers Edge Executive Suites.
Explore the streets of downtown Tiffin
While historic structures line downtown Tiffin, the area is anything but weary. In fact, a leisurely stroll will guide you to its lovely storefronts and iconic sites, such as the Ritz Theatre. Dating back to 1928, the performance arts venue features an elegant Italian Renaissance interior. Attend a comedy show, catch a musical performance, or simply admire its architecture. Just across the street is the Tiffin Glass Museum and Shoppe. This unique museum houses more than 1000 pieces of glassware, some of which are almost a century old. With bowls, vases, lamps, glasses, and other items on display, you'll view intricate glasswork in almost every color. One reviewer on Google called this attraction the "best kept secret for a gift of class and history in Ohio."
From there, history buffs can walk toward another interesting attraction, the American Civil War Museum of Ohio. Comprising eight exhibits, the museum boasts an exhaustive selection of Civil War-era relics that spotlight Ohio's impact in the 19th century. Each room describes the progression of the war — what caused it, how it started, who was in charge, how it ended, and other details. Swing by the museum theater to watch the 20-minute documentary that summarizes Ohio's Civil War history.
Downtown Tiffin is also the best place to go shopping. From boutiques and bookstores to thrift and gift shops, you'll find everything you need. Upgrade your wardrobe by browsing the racks at Simply Susan's. Spanning dresses, jeans, blouses, footwear, and more, this boutique is a great place to purchase items both for you or a special someone. One shopper posted a review on Google, stating: "I go in looking for a gift for someone else and find 3 things for myself!" Check out other stores like Under The Surface Records, Pan Yan Bookstore, and Hawkes Crystal.
Eat to your heart's content at Tiffin's restaurants
If there's one thing that makes a getaway memorable, it's good food, and Tiffin has plenty of it. The Turntable has a 4.9 rating on Google, which speaks volumes of its menu and service. With creative dishes served in a low-key vinyl lounge, eating here turns a regular dinner night into an experience. One satisfied customer talked about their meal, saying: "The flatbreads have so much flavor, the homemade kimchi with the pork chop is so good, and the desserts are delicate and creamy, not too overpoweringly sweet. You don't want to miss an opportunity to eat at The Turntable!"
MST Pub & Grub takes comfort food and infuses it with more heart and soul. One reviewer raved about the "absolutely elite burger," while another wrote that they have the "best chicken wings you'll get." Many customers also speak highly of the staff and overall environment. One 5-star review says: "You won't find another owner that cooks for his customers, comes out and shakes hands and has conversations with customers."
Those craving tasty crab cakes, hot honey shrimp, or a ribeye steak can book a table at The Empire Bistro. Located in a historic 1867 building, this cool spot can satisfy both your stomach and eyes. One reviewer vividly described their meal, saying: "The lamb lollipops definitely [were] the star of the night, which had a nice smoky char[r]ing to them. The five cheese penne was perfectly Savory and Rich without being too sharp." Tiffin might draw you in with its restaurant scene and college campuses, but you'll definitely come back for more of its offerings. If you're still shopping for universities, there are other charming and walkable college towns in the Midwest that might also be suited to your needs.