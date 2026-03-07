Maine's Charming Coastal Resort Is A Nostalgic Getaway With Old Money Vibes Near Acadia National Park

Some might just take a scenic road trip on the loop around Acadia National Park, but The Claremont Hotel makes a compelling case to stick around longer. The hotel sits on Maine's coast in Southwest Harbor, just about a five-minute drive beyond the park's bounds, and it's garnered high acclaim. Veranda named it the "chicest hotel" in Maine, highlighting its expansive property (covering 6 acres) and its wealth of amenities and activities. It's also simply a feast for the eyes, evoking an elegant New England seaside retreat with dormer windows and a wraparound porch, while its cottage-like interior design was a 2021 winner of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.

If you're interested in Acadia for its historic side, The Claremont Hotel has a rich dose of that, too. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to 1884, and is only one of two surviving hotels on Mount Desert Island from the 19th century, according to Bangor Daily News. Meanwhile, those who come to Acadia National Park for the postcard-worthy scenery get some right at the hotel's doorstep. From the hotel porch, you get views over the water of Somes Sound, which one Tripadvisor reviewer praised, "The views of the mountains and the sound are beyond beautiful and perfectly tranquil."