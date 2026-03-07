Maine's Charming Coastal Resort Is A Nostalgic Getaway With Old Money Vibes Near Acadia National Park
Some might just take a scenic road trip on the loop around Acadia National Park, but The Claremont Hotel makes a compelling case to stick around longer. The hotel sits on Maine's coast in Southwest Harbor, just about a five-minute drive beyond the park's bounds, and it's garnered high acclaim. Veranda named it the "chicest hotel" in Maine, highlighting its expansive property (covering 6 acres) and its wealth of amenities and activities. It's also simply a feast for the eyes, evoking an elegant New England seaside retreat with dormer windows and a wraparound porch, while its cottage-like interior design was a 2021 winner of the LIV Hospitality Design Awards.
If you're interested in Acadia for its historic side, The Claremont Hotel has a rich dose of that, too. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, dating back to 1884, and is only one of two surviving hotels on Mount Desert Island from the 19th century, according to Bangor Daily News. Meanwhile, those who come to Acadia National Park for the postcard-worthy scenery get some right at the hotel's doorstep. From the hotel porch, you get views over the water of Somes Sound, which one Tripadvisor reviewer praised, "The views of the mountains and the sound are beyond beautiful and perfectly tranquil."
The old-world charm of The Claremont Hotel
No doubt, a big part of The Claremont Hotel's charm is its tangible history. When it was built in the 1880s, Mount Desert Island was experiencing a boom of "cottagers" — wealthy seasonal residents who made lavish homes along the water, as the Maine Memory Network describes. Though the hotel underwent major renovations in 2021 (so you can rest assured the bathrooms and heating are thoroughly modern), it maintains its historic character. "All the renovations are in keeping with the original, but more luxurious and fun," one Google reviewer described.
The hotel leans into its seaside nostalgia in some playful ways. First, there's the furnishings, which feature cottage-y florals, nautical paintings, and rocking chairs on the porch. Beyond its look, the hotel offers some old-school recreation, including a croquet court and classic indoor games like shuffleboard and Scrabble.
The hotel's on-site bar, Harry's Bar, is especially evocative, with a menu of classic cocktails and oyster platters. According to Decor Maine, the bar is accoutered with antiques that were sourced from local antique shops. If you want to do some antique shopping yourself, there are some shops in the charming downtown area of Ellsworth, a picturesque city about a 30-minute drive from the hotel.
What to know about a stay at The Claremont Hotel
Rooms at The Claremont Hotel come in a range of flavors, from standard king bedrooms that sleep two to separate bungalows on the property that can house up to eight. You can choose a room with an ocean view or with a deck, and there's an accessible option, too. The hotel is open seasonally, with bookings available from mid-May to mid-October. You can find prices for a two-person room starting from around $350, though prices will increase depending on the room size. For weekends and peak summer times, the booking site states there's a minimum stay of two nights.
The hotel offers two other dining options besides Harry's Bar. Its Little Fern restaurant has 4.7 stars on OpenTable and has a refined menu with hearty dishes like lobster chowder and duck breast. If you're spending some time hiking or biking around Acadia National Park, you can unwind afterwards at the hotel's Botanica Spa or relax by the pool, which looks out at the sound. Those flying in can reach the hotel in around a 20-minute drive from the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport (a small airport with commuter connections to Boston) or just over an hour from the Bangor International Airport.