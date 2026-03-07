A California Spring Festival For Bike Lovers Is Called The 'Woodstock Of Cycling'

Going to a festival focused on shared interests can be a wonderful way to meet friends, discover exciting developments, and see a new part of the country. Comic book fans have Comic-Con, music fans have Coachella and Stagecoach, among countless others, and bike enthusiasts have the Sea Otter Classic. This "Woodstock of Cycling" takes place in April in Monterey, California.

In 2024, 77,000 people showed up for the four-day event. There are races, group rides, an enormous expo with over 1,000 brands, and cycling legends to meet. This event is for all sorts of cyclists, whether you're into gravel, mountain, road, or BMX. You can try new tech, connect with fellow cyclists and enthusiasts, and even win prizes. For the April 2026 event, Sea Otter even introduced a Trail Run, in case you don't have your bike with you but still want to enjoy a group event.

It couldn't be in a more beautiful location. Monterey in central California is home to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, with world-class exhibits and the famous oceanfront Cannery Row with great shops and views. Monterey is around 75 miles from San Jose International Airport and 106 miles from both the San Francisco and Oakland International Airports, so you have a choice of where to land. Even if you can't make it in 2026, there are dates already on the books through 2031.