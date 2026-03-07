A California Spring Festival For Bike Lovers Is Called The 'Woodstock Of Cycling'
Going to a festival focused on shared interests can be a wonderful way to meet friends, discover exciting developments, and see a new part of the country. Comic book fans have Comic-Con, music fans have Coachella and Stagecoach, among countless others, and bike enthusiasts have the Sea Otter Classic. This "Woodstock of Cycling" takes place in April in Monterey, California.
In 2024, 77,000 people showed up for the four-day event. There are races, group rides, an enormous expo with over 1,000 brands, and cycling legends to meet. This event is for all sorts of cyclists, whether you're into gravel, mountain, road, or BMX. You can try new tech, connect with fellow cyclists and enthusiasts, and even win prizes. For the April 2026 event, Sea Otter even introduced a Trail Run, in case you don't have your bike with you but still want to enjoy a group event.
It couldn't be in a more beautiful location. Monterey in central California is home to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, with world-class exhibits and the famous oceanfront Cannery Row with great shops and views. Monterey is around 75 miles from San Jose International Airport and 106 miles from both the San Francisco and Oakland International Airports, so you have a choice of where to land. Even if you can't make it in 2026, there are dates already on the books through 2031.
All about the Sea Otter Classic cycling event
The Sea Otter Classic has plenty of events to fill every moment. There are several races, including gravel, cross country, dual slalom, enduro, downhill, Grand Fondo, and more, in addition to the new trail run. Plus, if you're looking to take your bike out for a ride around the area, there are pretty trails along the Monterey Coast. The expo is also the perfect opportunity to try out new bikes from some of the exhibitors. You can sign one out and hit the Ride Zones to see which one suits you best.
You don't have to go into any towns to eat while you're at the expo unless you want to. The food court has plenty of options, from food trucks like the Cousins Maine Lobster truck to vendors selling beer, bratwurst, Hawaiian food, Mexican treats, sweet options, and more. Passes for the Sea Otter Classic range from less than $25 for Sunday only to a four-day pass for around $138.
If you've got kids, they're in for a treat as well. All kids 12 and under get free passes to the festival, and on Sunday, which is Family Day, two adults get a free pass if they have a kid 12 and under with them. You can check out the Family Zone, which lets kids try age- and skill-level-appropriate obstacle courses, and there are balance bikes for new riders. You'll find carnival games and rides, arts and crafts, a Sea Otter Egg Hunt with prizes, and a girls-only camp. Finally, if you're planning to fly to the Sea Otter Classic with your own wheels in the baggage hold, check out our guide to the best airlines for flying with your bicycle and how to pack it.