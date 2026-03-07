Between Hershey And Lancaster Is An Under-The-Radar Pennsylvania Town With Vintage Shops And Scenic Farmland
Home to the country's oldest farmers' market, Lancaster is well-known as the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country. Just thirty minutes north, set amid the scenic farmland of Lancaster County, the under-the-radar town of Manheim awaits with its historic downtown and vintage shops.
The town is small, occupying just over 22 square miles in total, bordered on one side by the Conestoga River and Little Conestoga Creek. Founded by the German-American glass molder and ironmaster Henry William Stiegel, who proclaimed himself "Baron Von Steigel," the town borrows its name from Mannheim, Germany. Steigel personally planned the streets and established a glass-making tradition that's still visible around town today.
Stop into Stiegel Glassworks 1976 (open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) to see hand-crafted glass pieces made by local artisans. The glassworks organization also participates in pop-up events in the area where visitors can catch live glass-making demonstrations.
Discover the artsy appeal of Manheim Township
After checking out the glassworks, stroll around Manheim's shops, many of which are housed in historic brick buildings. Browse the vintage wares, local art, and handmade souvenirs at Prussian Street Arcade on North Main Street. The light-filled space specializes in thrifted and repurposed goods as well as ethically produced pieces by local makers.
"What an eclectic shop," said one recent visitor on Google. "Super cute, unique curated vendors," commented another. "A great place to shop for one-of-a-kind, high-quality, beautiful gifts for women, men, and children alike." It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Next, check out the vintage vinyls at The Turntable Store (open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday) on Market Square. "I'm in my mid-60s and stepping into the store is like going back in time," a recent customer said. "Looking at and listening to vintage equipment is a blast."
Plan a visit to Lancaster County
Though it's not in right in the center of town, one of Manheim's top shopping attractions, set in the rural landscapes south of town, is Root's Country Market & Auction. On Tuesdays, it's home to a bustling open-air flea market with more than 175 vendors selling antiques, vintage art, collectibles, furniture, and more. "This place is awesome and has something for everyone," one reviewer wrote on Google, noting that the market's food stands are a great place to sample local produce and regional delicacies. "The outside vendors just go on and on so be prepared to walk." The flea market opens on Tuesdays from April through Thanksgiving and is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.
While driving the few minutes between Manheim and Root's, take in views of the picturesque farms of Lancaster County. The postcard-like scenery continues along the road that leads to Strasburg, the charming Pennsylvania Dutch Country town with antique shops and a historic train line, about a 30-minute drive away. In the other direction, heading northwest, it's about a 30-minute trip by car to Hershey, the "Sweetest Place on Earth," home to Hershey Park, the state's largest amusement park.