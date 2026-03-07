Between Hershey And Lancaster Is An Under-The-Radar Pennsylvania Town With Vintage Shops And Scenic Farmland

Home to the country's oldest farmers' market, Lancaster is well-known as the heart of Pennsylvania's Amish country. Just thirty minutes north, set amid the scenic farmland of Lancaster County, the under-the-radar town of Manheim awaits with its historic downtown and vintage shops.

The town is small, occupying just over 22 square miles in total, bordered on one side by the Conestoga River and Little Conestoga Creek. Founded by the German-American glass molder and ironmaster Henry William Stiegel, who proclaimed himself "Baron Von Steigel," the town borrows its name from Mannheim, Germany. Steigel personally planned the streets and established a glass-making tradition that's still visible around town today.

Stop into Stiegel Glassworks 1976 (open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday) to see hand-crafted glass pieces made by local artisans. The glassworks organization also participates in pop-up events in the area where visitors can catch live glass-making demonstrations.