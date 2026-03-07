Salt Lake City's Hip, Walkable District Has Artist Warehouses, Coffee Roasters, And Entertainment

Start your day off with a tasty brew at popular Publik Coffee Roasters. This woman-owned Salt Lake City-based roastery and café is run on solar power and prides itself in putting "quality over quantity, community over corporate, [and] planet over profit." While there are three locations of this local gem scattered across the city, the Granary District-adjacent downtown location is housed in an old warehouse, all part of the area's gritty charm. Keep it simple with a classic cup of joe, or branch out with one of Publik's unique offerings, such as a browned butter caramel latte. If you don't drink coffee, there's also a variety of teas and matcha latte varieties. And don't skip out on the menu of tasty loaded toast dishes.

For another delicious and hip coffee pit stop, consider Roots Coffee & Co, also conveniently located in the Granary District. With a motto of "People first, coffee second," this is a welcoming establishment that clearly values connection to community. Rest assured, though, that while customers rave about the friendly baristas, they also note that the coffee itself is top-notch. Like Publik, this is a small-batch roastery with a focus on ethically sourcing beans. Try a "signature favorite" item like the horchata latte and fuel yourself for a day of exploring.