Salt Lake City's Hip, Walkable District Has Artist Warehouses, Coffee Roasters, And Entertainment
Throw a dart at a map of Salt Lake City and you'll most likely land on a hip, walkable neighborhood boasting entertainment and diverse dining. One thing is for certain: These days, Utah's state capital is buzzy and undeniably cool. And for a slice of that cool factor, don't miss the revitalized historic Granary District. This Salt Lake City neighborhood was originally — as the name suggests — an industrial hub, with a focus on local grain crops. Today, though, it's an entertaining cultural enclave well worth a wander.
The bounds of the Granary District aren't hard and fast. But, as Visit Utah puts it, this "loosely defined area... sort of starts at 700 South and State Street." A major perk of this district, situated just south of the city's downtown, is its walkability. The Granary District is classified by Nextdoor Neighbors as a walkable neighborhood. With a vibrant mural project covering the walls of numerous buildings in the area, and plenty of businesses to explore, this is a prime area to experience on foot.
Get your day going with some local coffee roasters
Start your day off with a tasty brew at popular Publik Coffee Roasters. This woman-owned Salt Lake City-based roastery and café is run on solar power and prides itself in putting "quality over quantity, community over corporate, [and] planet over profit." While there are three locations of this local gem scattered across the city, the Granary District-adjacent downtown location is housed in an old warehouse, all part of the area's gritty charm. Keep it simple with a classic cup of joe, or branch out with one of Publik's unique offerings, such as a browned butter caramel latte. If you don't drink coffee, there's also a variety of teas and matcha latte varieties. And don't skip out on the menu of tasty loaded toast dishes.
For another delicious and hip coffee pit stop, consider Roots Coffee & Co, also conveniently located in the Granary District. With a motto of "People first, coffee second," this is a welcoming establishment that clearly values connection to community. Rest assured, though, that while customers rave about the friendly baristas, they also note that the coffee itself is top-notch. Like Publik, this is a small-batch roastery with a focus on ethically sourcing beans. Try a "signature favorite" item like the horchata latte and fuel yourself for a day of exploring.
Explore artist warehouses and entertainment in the Granary District
As you make your way through this trendy and walkable area, myriad surprises will emerge, such as the 15-foot-tall "Hoodah" statue that woodworker Garth Franklin installed on the train tracks at 400 West and 700 South. But this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Granary District's rich artistic culture and thoughtful urban renewal. The area is dotted with revitalized former industrial properties that are now, like Artspace Commons, affordable mixed-use spaces ideal for artists and others to live and work in. Nearby, you'll find 6th and 6th Studios, an eclectic multi-use space that's home to a variety of artists working across a range of disciplines, from textiles to fine art, as well as dance and music-recording studios.
Fore live entertainment, you'll want to hit up the State Room (as long as you're 21+) for talented and diverse musical acts. In the summertime, Granary Live is an outdoor concert site with a strong sound system and plenty of food and beverage options, not to mention great tunes. It might not quite be as one-of-a-kind as the Saltair, Utah's now-abandoned resort with live music inside a desert, but for urban energy mixed with festival vibes, Granary Live is the place to be.