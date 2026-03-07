Sandwiched Between Athens And Augusta Is 'Georgia's Freshwater Coast' City With Lake Charm

Georgia is home to a number of quaint coastal cities, but some of its most underrated enclaves are hours away from the ocean. Tucked away in Lincoln County near the Savannah River, South Carolina's scenic river byway, and nicknamed "Georgia's Freshwater Coast," visitors will find the rural community of Lincolnton. Home to the freshwater Clarks Hill Lake — one of the largest inland lakes in the country, at 150,000 acres— Lincolnton is a prime spot for outdoorsy travelers seeking numerous trails, parks, and opportunities for waterfront recreation.

For everything from swimming to camping or fishing, this under-the-radar small town is a gem. From exploring state parks like Elijah Clark State Park, where you'll find a portion of the expansive lake, to paddling along the Broad River Water Trail, Lincolnton offers an abundance of lakefront and outdoor fun. And apart from exploring Lincolnton's nature, you'll find lots of charm right within town too, thanks to its abundance of history. First named the seat of Lincoln County in 1800, Lincolnton was officially incorporated 17 years later. A number of surviving 19th-century buildings can be found within Lincoln County Historical Park, which is dedicated to preserving the history of rural Georgia, including a log cabin, a gin mill, a cane syrup mill, and a blacksmith's shop.

Lincolnton is roughly an hour from Georgia's best college town, Athens, as well as Augusta, where you'll find the closest airport, Augusta Regional Airport at Bush Field, which offers a limited selection of flights. For a larger airport with more options, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a little over two hours away.