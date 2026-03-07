Sandwiched Between Athens And Augusta Is 'Georgia's Freshwater Coast' City With Lake Charm
Georgia is home to a number of quaint coastal cities, but some of its most underrated enclaves are hours away from the ocean. Tucked away in Lincoln County near the Savannah River, South Carolina's scenic river byway, and nicknamed "Georgia's Freshwater Coast," visitors will find the rural community of Lincolnton. Home to the freshwater Clarks Hill Lake — one of the largest inland lakes in the country, at 150,000 acres— Lincolnton is a prime spot for outdoorsy travelers seeking numerous trails, parks, and opportunities for waterfront recreation.
For everything from swimming to camping or fishing, this under-the-radar small town is a gem. From exploring state parks like Elijah Clark State Park, where you'll find a portion of the expansive lake, to paddling along the Broad River Water Trail, Lincolnton offers an abundance of lakefront and outdoor fun. And apart from exploring Lincolnton's nature, you'll find lots of charm right within town too, thanks to its abundance of history. First named the seat of Lincoln County in 1800, Lincolnton was officially incorporated 17 years later. A number of surviving 19th-century buildings can be found within Lincoln County Historical Park, which is dedicated to preserving the history of rural Georgia, including a log cabin, a gin mill, a cane syrup mill, and a blacksmith's shop.
Lincolnton is roughly an hour from Georgia's best college town, Athens, as well as Augusta, where you'll find the closest airport, Augusta Regional Airport at Bush Field, which offers a limited selection of flights. For a larger airport with more options, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is a little over two hours away.
Outdoor activities in Lincolnton, Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful bodies of water, like Carter's Lake, better known as the "Miracle in the Mountains". Lincolnton is no stranger to waterfront views either. This little town's lakeside fun starts at Elijah Clark State Park, which encompasses a portion of Clarks Hill Lake. The lake offers 1,200 miles of coastline and extends past the South Carolina border, where it's known as J.Strom Thurmond Lake. The state park, for its part, covers nearly 450 acres and features a sandy beach and boat ramps, ideal for outdoor recreation like swimming, boating, and paddling. Visitors looking to stay overnight can even opt to stay in one of the park's 20 cottages or enjoy one of the campsites.
"I was not expecting just how big this (campsite) would be!" said the Trails and Taps travel blog when describing the park's campsite, which offers open space overlooking the water. "It really felt like a getaway because it was so different than the lakes we are used to at home." For paddling, head to the Broad River Water Trail, which is part of the Piedmont area, a unique geographic region of hills, valleys, and rivers, and one of the state's few remaining free-flowing rivers of its kind. Running for 70 miles, the water trail leads from the Hudson and Middle Fork Broad rivers into the 665-acre Bobby Brown State Park, which is home to a segment of Clarks Hill Lake and riverfront camping. Of the water trail's 10 different access points, eight are located on private property, but each still offers public boat launch access.
Other things to do in Lincolnton, Georgia
Apart from getting out on the water, Clarks Hill Lake is also a prime spot for hiking. The Clark Hill Lakeview Trail is a popular choice, with a 4.5 rating on AllTrails. Winding around the lake for nearly 7 miles, the loop takes around 2.5 hours to complete. For a shorter trail, Cliatt Creek Nature Loop is just under 2 miles and offers quiet forest views.
As of 2026, Lincolnton's population is just over 1,400 people, according to World Population Review, so you'll find plenty of small-town charm while exploring Georgia's freshwater coast. For lakefront dining, head to Soap Creek Social, located on the marina. Here, you'll find a range of burgers and sandwiches, along with Southern fare like fried catfish and shrimp po' boys. For classic Southern fried chicken, head to the Chicken House, rated a 4.5 on Google.