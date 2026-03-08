Hands-Down Indiana's 5 Best Destinations To Kayak, According To Paddlers

For all of its flat Midwestern character, Indiana actually offers a surprisingly diverse range of outdoor activities. Indiana's outdoor destinations stem from more obvious choices, like the well-named Hoosier National Forest and its myriad trails and campgrounds, to destinations you wouldn't necessarily think to find in Indiana, like the remarkably serene shoreline and Midwest charms of Miller Beach. Inherent in that latter option is Indiana's underrated strength as a destination for recreation on the water. The state does, after all, border Lake Michigan. At the same time, its flat Midwestern landscape is etched with countless rivers, lakes, and waterways that offer terrific kayaking adventures. Whether you're looking to explore a Great Lake, a major urban river, or a remote woodland creek, Indiana has many of the top kayaking destinations in the Midwest.

Away from the shores of Lake Michigan, Indiana has several designated water trails throughout its many waterways. Even Indiana's cities offer exemplary kayaking opportunities, as many of the state's urban areas sit alongside one (or more) of the state's rivers. And if you want to try your hand at Great Lake kayaking, Indiana has several excellent spots to paddle out into the challenging waters of Lake Michigan, including both local beaches where you can dip your toes into the Great Lakes and sections of epic, multi-state paddling routes around the lake's vast shoreline. Though different kayaking routes will appeal to different types of kayakers, these five kayaking destinations offer the most comprehensive blend of Indiana's waterways, both urban and natural, according to reports from online reviewers and experienced kayakers.