15 U.S. National Parks You Can See In One Day

The great outdoors can be a pretty big time commitment. So when you think of a visit to a national park, you might think of camping out, flying in, or an RV trip months in the making — definitely not the kind of thing you can pull off in a single day. But luckily for road trippers, day trippers, and anyone who's ever felt a hankering for just a little bit of the outdoors, not every U.S. national park is so high-commitment. In fact, a surprisingly big number can easily be visited in a single day.

Convinced you have to be a hardcore hiker or allot a whole week of paid vacation to experience the best natural scenery America has to offer? Think again. Then consider a visit to one of these 15 day-trippable national parks for a quick outdoor fix. From coral reef to volcanic summit, each of these parks will take you to awe-inspiring places in just one day — including options this author visited herself.