Southern Arizona's 'Sky Island' Is An Overlooked Mountain Peak Rising Above Desert Scenery
In southeastern Arizona, in the middle of the Sonoran Desert, is a mountain known as a "sky island." Surrounded by a "sea" of desert, the 10,720-foot Mount Graham, with its alpine forest and unique ecosystem, stands out on the sandy horizon like an island does in a vast body of water. Mount Graham is the highest peak in the Pinaleño mountain range and the tallest mountain in southern Arizona.
Located a 3-hour drive from Tucson in rural Graham County, Mount Graham's isolated location means it can be a trek to get there. It's easy to overlook, but between the hiking, lakeside camping, and numerous other outdoor activities, you can easily spend several days in the area without running out of things to see and do. If you go, be on the lookout for the tiny and endangered Mount Graham red squirrel and the conifer trees, which are some of the oldest in the southwest. Mount Graham has a unique biodiversity, which means that as you stroll through the mountain meadows or birdwatch at the lake, you may come across several plant species that you can't find anywhere else in the world.
Hiking, camping, and bears at Mount Graham
Mount Graham is an outdoorsy person's dream destination, as it offers a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, including hiking, camping, rock climbing, hunting, and wildlife viewing. Just watch out for bears. Mount Graham has a high concentration of black bears — the highest in the Southwest. The mountain also offers trout fishing at Riggs Flat Lake, stream fishing in the mountain's creeks, and a network of mountain biking trails, which cyclist Brice Shirbach calls "amazing."
If strenuous outdoor activities aren't your speed, you can enjoy the mountain scenery via car (though the drive is winding) or enjoy a picnic by the river. You can also book a tour at the Mount Graham International Observatory, which has one of the world's most powerful telescopes. The Discovery Park campus of Eastern Arizona College holds tours of the observatory on weekends from mid-May through October, where you can learn about the mountain's history and view its telescopes.
Located at the foot of Mount Graham, just 6 miles outside of the city of Safford, is Roper Lake State Park, which is packed with scenic campsites and recreation that includes swimming, fishing, and birdwatching. 20 miles northeast of Safford is the Gila Box Riparian National Conservation Area, where you can camp, kayak, fish, hike, swim, hunt, ride horseback, and more.
Explore Safford's historic downtown near Mount Graham
At the base of Mount Graham is the small city of Safford, Arizona, which has several attractions worth checking out, if you plan to stay in the area for a few days. A fun way to orient yourself is by taking an early morning hot air balloon ride over the Gila Valley, where you can get a bird's-eye view of the 9 square miles of Safford and the towering Pinaleño Mountains.
Afterward, take a walk along the tree-lined streets of Safford's historic downtown district, which has craft shops, clothing stores, and award-winning Mexican cuisine. History buffs may enjoy visiting the Eastern Arizona Museum & Historical Society, which is home to vintage photographs and artifacts that highlight rural life in the area during the early 20th century. There is also the beautiful St. Paisius Monastery, named after the Russian Orthodox saint who revitalized monastic life in the 18th century.
Just a 7-minute drive from Safford is Thatcher, an affordable Arizona town with scenic mountain views and delicious cuisine. Both Safford and Thatcher offer decent lodging, from chain motels to historic Airbnb cottages.