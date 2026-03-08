Southern Arizona's 'Sky Island' Is An Overlooked Mountain Peak Rising Above Desert Scenery

In southeastern Arizona, in the middle of the Sonoran Desert, is a mountain known as a "sky island." Surrounded by a "sea" of desert, the 10,720-foot Mount Graham, with its alpine forest and unique ecosystem, stands out on the sandy horizon like an island does in a vast body of water. Mount Graham is the highest peak in the Pinaleño mountain range and the tallest mountain in southern Arizona.

Located a 3-hour drive from Tucson in rural Graham County, Mount Graham's isolated location means it can be a trek to get there. It's easy to overlook, but between the hiking, lakeside camping, and numerous other outdoor activities, you can easily spend several days in the area without running out of things to see and do. If you go, be on the lookout for the tiny and endangered Mount Graham red squirrel and the conifer trees, which are some of the oldest in the southwest. Mount Graham has a unique biodiversity, which means that as you stroll through the mountain meadows or birdwatch at the lake, you may come across several plant species that you can't find anywhere else in the world.