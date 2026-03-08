Sandwiched Between Baltimore And Pittsburgh Is Maryland's Scenic State Park With Mountain Views And Trails

Western Maryland is a peculiar place. Far from well-known cities like Baltimore and Annapolis, the panhandle wedges itself between Pennsylvania and West Virginia. This narrow strip of land blends seamlessly with the Appalachian Mountains and forests all around, and travelers generally come here to enjoy nature and outdoor activities. If you know Maryland as a state of coastal charm and unmatched seafood on Chesapeake Bay, the Panhandle feels like a totally different world. Yet it's also far from Pittsburgh, the closest major city to the west.

South Mountain State Park sets the tone for the whole region: These woods cover about 10,000 acres, and about 40 miles of the Appalachian Trail run across its corrugated terrain. Rocky trails wind among the trees, and you'll find trails here for hikers of all skill levels. If you're looking for a simple day hike, consider hiking the Appalachian Trail to Annapolis Rock — spanning about 5 miles, it's a great way to soak in the views. For something more challenging, the trek from Washington Monument to Annapolis Rock sees you climb over 1,800 feet of elevation across 11 miles, making it a strenuous adventure for experienced hikers.

If you decide to hike the latter, you'll get to witness the centerpiece of South Mountain State Park — Annapolis Rock. Pictured above, this is a dramatic outcropping that overlooks the canopy and farmland below. A similar lookout point is Black Rock Vista, which is tethered to the same trail system and offers similar views. If you're ready to explore the park, you'll be glad to know it's fairly easy to reach. Located about 60 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., South Mountain Park is convenient to drive to along the Baltimore National Pike.