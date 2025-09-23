Hidden On Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Is A Quaint Town With Coastal Charm And Unmatched Seafood

Located on the Western Shore of Chesapeake Bay off Maryland Route 4, Solomon's Island (sometimes simply called Solomons) is a hidden gem among larger towns, nestled where the Patuxent River meets the Bay. Technically, it's now a peninsula, connected to the mainland by a short causeway, with the town stretching on either side. To the north, a protected deep-water harbor is filled with marinas and all types of boats. To the south, the expansive river is crossed by the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, one of Maryland's most recognizable landmarks.

Despite its proximity to Chesapeake Bay, this community remains tranquil and off the beaten path since it's far removed from the major highways and interstates, making it the perfect weekend destination or detour for visitors seeking quiet and privacy. Just 80 miles south of Baltimore, one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, it's a convenient coastal base for boating, historic exploration, and, of course, top-tier seafood. The town is also only 65 miles south of the nation's capital, making it a fun way to avoid the crowds in Washington, D.C., while still being convenient to Dulles and Reagan airports.

Solomons, formerly known as Bourne's Island, Somervell's Island, and Sandy Island, saw multiple owners during colonial times when tobacco was the area's major industry. After the Civil War, Baltimore businessman Isaac Solomon purchased 80 acres for oyster packing, and it became known as Solomon's Island. Solomon built a cannery, worker housing, and shipyards to support his business. The town became a hub for marine commerce, especially in oysters and bugeye schooners, sailboats built especially for oyster dredging.