Hidden On Maryland's Chesapeake Bay Is A Quaint Town With Coastal Charm And Unmatched Seafood
Located on the Western Shore of Chesapeake Bay off Maryland Route 4, Solomon's Island (sometimes simply called Solomons) is a hidden gem among larger towns, nestled where the Patuxent River meets the Bay. Technically, it's now a peninsula, connected to the mainland by a short causeway, with the town stretching on either side. To the north, a protected deep-water harbor is filled with marinas and all types of boats. To the south, the expansive river is crossed by the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, one of Maryland's most recognizable landmarks.
Despite its proximity to Chesapeake Bay, this community remains tranquil and off the beaten path since it's far removed from the major highways and interstates, making it the perfect weekend destination or detour for visitors seeking quiet and privacy. Just 80 miles south of Baltimore, one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, it's a convenient coastal base for boating, historic exploration, and, of course, top-tier seafood. The town is also only 65 miles south of the nation's capital, making it a fun way to avoid the crowds in Washington, D.C., while still being convenient to Dulles and Reagan airports.
Solomons, formerly known as Bourne's Island, Somervell's Island, and Sandy Island, saw multiple owners during colonial times when tobacco was the area's major industry. After the Civil War, Baltimore businessman Isaac Solomon purchased 80 acres for oyster packing, and it became known as Solomon's Island. Solomon built a cannery, worker housing, and shipyards to support his business. The town became a hub for marine commerce, especially in oysters and bugeye schooners, sailboats built especially for oyster dredging.
Go boating and explore the rich historic lore of Solomons
Today, Solomons is home to one of the largest charter fishing fleets in the state and numerous marinas, making it the perfect place to explore by boat. Take sailing lessons, charter a boat with a captain, or enjoy a sunset cruise with Sail Solomons. Heron, a French-built, 1980s former racing schooner, is another fun charter option. For something festive, Cruisin' Tikis offers floating tiki-style boats with drink package options and a party vibe.
Explore the Calvert Marine Museum and Drum Point Lighthouse to learn about the area's maritime heritage, ecology, and prehistoric past through exhibits, hands-on activities, and special events. The museum also operates cruises and tours aboard two historic wooden ships. Adult museum admission is $11, discounted to $9 with an AAA or AARP card. The Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is also a must-visit, featuring expansive gardens and art exhibits on a pay-as-you-can basis. "I was blown away," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "More than a garden, it is an 'enchanted forest' of paths and walkways where sculptures appear out of nowhere."
About 6 miles north of town is Calvert Cliffs State Park, a popular day stop with dramatic cliffs that run for miles along the Bay. Its sandy beach hides prehistoric fossils of sharks, whales, and seabirds. The park also features a playground, fishing spots, 13 miles of hiking trails, and both freshwater and tidal marshland. Parking is $7 per day for out-of-state residents (cash only). It's also only about 20 miles south to historic St. Mary's, the oldest town in the state and home to an interesting outdoor museum.
Top-tier seafood and nights in historic B&Bs
You won't have to look far to find waterfront dining in Solomons. Start at The Pier, which stretches over the Patuxent River and offers an immersive Chesapeake Bay experience. Dive in with oysters on the half shell or a soft pretzel with crab dip, then choose from entrees like crab imperial, flaky haddock, or stuffed shrimp. Another option is The Lighthouse Restaurant, overlooking the marinas on Back Creek. One reviewer raved, "Best crab cake I've ever had!" You'll also find fried oysters, crab towers, scallops, and more. Island Hideaway dishes up seafood, Italian, and American staples, and at Bugeye Grill, you can enjoy bridge and boardwalk scenery with things like crab spring rolls, lobster risotto, and local beers or hand-crafted cocktails.
Solomons is walkable, with spirited nightlife during tourist season. End your evening at Tiki Bar and Grill with its famous wrap-around porch and strong mai tais. It's open until 2 a.m. on most summer weekends.
The town also offers plenty of overnight options. One charmer is the Solomons Victoria Inn, a 1906 Queen Anne-style mansion built by shipmaker Clarence Davis. Each room features unique period furnishings, nautical art, and modern amenities, most of which overlook the water. It has an impressive 4.9-star rating on Tripadvisor. You might also try the Back Creek Inn, an 1880 Queen Anne-style home that blends old-world charm with comforts like private boat slips, baskets of goodies, breakfast, garden views, and complimentary bicycles.