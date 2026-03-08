The Vacuum Storage Travel Bags You Can Find At Home Depot For $20

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know packing space is at a premium, and while tricks like rolling your clothes or using packing cubes can help organize your suitcase, there's one item we're really fond of for giving you lots of extra room — vacuum storage bags. Just fill them up, hook up your vacuum, suck out the air, and you're ready to go. If you're in the market for a new set, Home Depot has a great deal on a set of vacuum bags that also comes with a convenient accessory.

The Skyshalo Vacuum Storage Bags currently retail for just $20 and feature an incredible 15 bags. Not only that, but they're also bundled with an electric pump, so you won't have to worry about buying one separately. The set contains a myriad of sizes that make it useful for all types of situations, whether you are packing a suitcase for a long trip or want to maximize the storage space inside your RV. Sizes range from jumbo, which is designed to fit a duvet or set of sheets, to small roll-up travel bags that can fit up to seven sweaters. Three of each size in the kit means you're receiving plenty of options for all of your packing needs.

The addition of the electric pump is also interesting, as it allows you to easily bring Home Depot's vacuum bags on any trip without having to lug along or find a bulky vacuum cleaner. This makes the set especially handy while you are on the road, whether you want to throw it in your suitcase or keep it stored inside your camper.