Nestled Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Tranquil Lake For Fishing, Camping, And Hiking

Clear Fork Reservoir has some of the best bass and muskie fishing in Ohio. The muskie (proper name muskellunge) can grow upwards of 50 inches long, and it has one of the coolest fish nicknames around — "the fish of 10,000 casts" — due to its ability to elude anglers.

Shore fishing is popular at the lake, but it is only allowed along the west and south shorelines. The bridge is a good spot to try and hook a catfish. To go after the bass and muskie, you'll want to get out on the water. Fortunately, it's no hassle, as the boat ramp at the marina is free for the public.

Any boat that can get in the water is allowed — be that a kayak, speed boat, or sailboat — since there are no engine size restrictions. The water remains calm, however, due to the 8 mph speed limit and the restriction that boats with more than 10 horsepower must not create a wake. This means there won't be wave-runners zipping around or water-skiers running over your lines. As a bonus, swimming and wading aren't even permitted, so fisherfolk can have the lake to themselves. Once you get your catch back to camp or one of the three picnic areas, you can try this essential camping cooking method every outdoor traveler should know to serve up a tasty meal.