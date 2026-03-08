Nestled Between Cleveland And Columbus Is Ohio's Tranquil Lake For Fishing, Camping, And Hiking
When thinking about lakes in Ohio, Lake Erie is most likely what comes to mind first. It's famous, enormous, and it constitutes a majority of Ohio's northern border. It's also tempestuous, as its large size allows the wind to create huge waves and fickle conditions. Amazingly, there are even times when you can surf on the water. Ohio does have, however, some more sedate lakes thriving in Lake Erie's shadow. One such place is Clear Fork Reservoir, which lies 90 miles southwest of Cleveland and 64 miles north of Columbus. This idyllic, peaceful lake is the perfect location to relax, camp, hike, and fish.
Clear Fork Reservoir is modest in size, with 971 acres of surface area and a maximum depth of 24 feet. Islands dot the middle of the water's calm expanse, creating scenic views and enticing fishing spots. The reservoir is surrounded by nature, but it's not completely isolated. It's only about 9 miles from Mansfield, Ohio's underrated city that blends pop culture and outdoor thrills. The reservoir, completed in 1949, was designed to be Mansfield's primary source of water. It is still providing the city with water, but it is also a place for those in the know to enjoy tranquil waterside adventures.
Enjoy camping and hiking at Clear Fork Reservoir
If you're looking to camp, Clearfork Marina & Campground is your spot. In fact, it's the only spot, as dispersed camping isn't allowed around the lake. Located on the west end of the lake, the campground offers sites with partial hook-ups for RVs, and tent campers are welcome as well. Amenities include restrooms, showers, and a general store. The attached marina provides a boat ramp, boat rentals, and a dock with boat slips. To enhance your camping experience, check out these five essential Amazon items to bring on any trip. If you need more supplies than the general store has, there's no need to worry, as a Dollar General is just a seven-minute walk up the road.
The lands around the reservoir have a lot to offer hikers, with 1,500 acres full of trails to explore. There are two trails in particular that are worth checking out. The first is Stoller Road Trail, which runs along the shoreline, providing tranquil lake views along the way. It's rated as moderate, and the total distance to complete the out-and back route is 3.7 miles. The second trail has the rather utilitarian name of Clear Fork Picnic Area 1 Trail, but don't let that discourage you. The easy 1.6-mile trail weaves through the forest on the lake's southern shore, and it's great for hikers of all abilities.
The calm waters and abundant fish at Clear Fork Reservoir
Clear Fork Reservoir has some of the best bass and muskie fishing in Ohio. The muskie (proper name muskellunge) can grow upwards of 50 inches long, and it has one of the coolest fish nicknames around — "the fish of 10,000 casts" — due to its ability to elude anglers.
Shore fishing is popular at the lake, but it is only allowed along the west and south shorelines. The bridge is a good spot to try and hook a catfish. To go after the bass and muskie, you'll want to get out on the water. Fortunately, it's no hassle, as the boat ramp at the marina is free for the public.
Any boat that can get in the water is allowed — be that a kayak, speed boat, or sailboat — since there are no engine size restrictions. The water remains calm, however, due to the 8 mph speed limit and the restriction that boats with more than 10 horsepower must not create a wake. This means there won't be wave-runners zipping around or water-skiers running over your lines. As a bonus, swimming and wading aren't even permitted, so fisherfolk can have the lake to themselves. Once you get your catch back to camp or one of the three picnic areas, you can try this essential camping cooking method every outdoor traveler should know to serve up a tasty meal.