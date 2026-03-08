Texas' Gorgeous State Park Northwest Of Austin Is A Rustic Haven With Caves And A Stunning Waterfall
The landscapes around Austin are a natural wonderland for outdoor adventures, from diving into pristine swimming holes to kayaking on the beautiful lakes of the Texas Hill Country. But one destination northwest of the city is a particularly gorgeous escape. Colorado Bend State Park, about two hours away by car, is home to ethereal caves and a 70-foot spring-fed waterfall.
The 5,300-acre park has 35 miles of hiking trails, including one that leads to the park's most famous feature, Gorman Falls. The rugged 3-mile round-trip hike is considered moderately challenging to difficult, with steep, rocky sections, slippery areas, and little shade from the sun. The trek is worth it for the chance to view the cascades, towering high above the river and fed by a mineral-rich spring. "The falls were beautiful, natural, and peaceful!" said one hiker on AllTrails. If you're interested in other nearby adventures, be sure to check out all the breathtaking waterfall destinations tourists can find in Austin.
Sometimes the water at Gorman Falls is rushing, and other times the waterfalls are quieter, according to traveler reviews. "This is a beautiful trickling fall that is right out of a storybook about fairies," said one review on Google. Many agreed that the hike itself isn't easy. "Very rocky and challenging but worth the effort," commented another. Several people mentioned that the trail may not be appropriate for beginners, kids, or dogs, that it gets very busy on weekends, and that it's important to bring more water than you think you'll need.
Plan an escape to Colorado Bend State Park
Another of the park's key attractions is its system of underground caves, which visitors can explore on a guided tour with Nichols Outdoor Adventures. The intermediate-level Adventure Tour ($25 per person), billed as "an introduction to what Texas caving is all about," is a 1.5-hour excursion that takes participants deep underground to crawl through cavernous passageways. "It was a fabulous experience," said one recent guest on TripAdvisor. "[The guide] did a great job of explaining the topography, how the caves were formed, and answering any and all questions throughout the tour." The activity is only for travelers ages 8 and up, and though long pants, headlamps, and closed-toe shoes are required, helmets and knee pads are provided. You can book your tour online.
Whether you're touring the caves or hiking to waterfalls, you'll need to pay a day-use fee ($5 per person) to access Colorado Bend State Park. It's smart to reserve your pass online, since the park has a limited capacity and often fills up. If you're hoping to camp in the park, you'll want to make arrangements even further in advance. Simple campsites (without hookups) start at $10 per night, while larger group sites start at around $35.
Colorado Bend State Park is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It's less than a two-hour drive from Austin's international airport. If you love Colorado Bend, consider a detour to the secluded Inks Lake State Park, an idyllic getaway with shady trails and peaceful waters.