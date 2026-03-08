North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Gateway Is A Cozy Crossroads With Scenic Trails And Architectural Gems

The Blue Ridge Parkway has been called "America's Favorite Drive," with millions of people traveling this scenic byway every year. The iconic road trip twists and turns through two states, offering visitors spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. However, the stops along the way are what make it special. There are multiple places to explore as you road trip through the peaks and valleys, including the town of Clyde, one of North Carolina's gateways to its corner of the Appalachian Mountains. It's located in Haywood County, home to 46 miles of the famous roadway.

Clyde is a charming destination with architectural gems, including a historic home you can tour, and a thriving outdoors scene with easy access to scenic hiking trails. It is also part of the Haywood County Quilt Trail, a self-guided driving trail that connects several small towns. You can't cuddle up in these quilts, but as you cruise the country roads, look for painted wooden squares featuring traditional quilt patterns mounted on barns, businesses, and homes. It's a cozy way to enjoy a drive through the backroads, and Clyde alone has over 15 quilt squares. Motorcycle enthusiasts are also drawn to Clyde for its proximity to North Carolina Highway 209. It's another well-known roadway that's gained notoriety because it's part of "The Rattler," one of the state's most epic motorcycle rides.