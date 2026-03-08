North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Gateway Is A Cozy Crossroads With Scenic Trails And Architectural Gems
The Blue Ridge Parkway has been called "America's Favorite Drive," with millions of people traveling this scenic byway every year. The iconic road trip twists and turns through two states, offering visitors spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. However, the stops along the way are what make it special. There are multiple places to explore as you road trip through the peaks and valleys, including the town of Clyde, one of North Carolina's gateways to its corner of the Appalachian Mountains. It's located in Haywood County, home to 46 miles of the famous roadway.
Clyde is a charming destination with architectural gems, including a historic home you can tour, and a thriving outdoors scene with easy access to scenic hiking trails. It is also part of the Haywood County Quilt Trail, a self-guided driving trail that connects several small towns. You can't cuddle up in these quilts, but as you cruise the country roads, look for painted wooden squares featuring traditional quilt patterns mounted on barns, businesses, and homes. It's a cozy way to enjoy a drive through the backroads, and Clyde alone has over 15 quilt squares. Motorcycle enthusiasts are also drawn to Clyde for its proximity to North Carolina Highway 209. It's another well-known roadway that's gained notoriety because it's part of "The Rattler," one of the state's most epic motorcycle rides.
Scenic trails in and near Clyde, North Carolina
If nature trails are more your thing, you have plenty of options in and around Clyde. The Dahlia Ridge Trail System includes 3.5 miles of trails that wind through the Haywood Community College campus. One route leads to the "Moon Tree," a sycamore grown from a seed that traveled to the moon aboard Apollo 14 in 1971.
Less than 10 minutes away, the Lake Junaluska Trail offers an easy, 3.7-mile paved loop around the lake with mountain views. For more spectacular scenery, Max Patch, tucked inside one of North Carolina's five most beautiful parks in the Blue Ridge Mountains, features a 1.6-mile loop along the Appalachian Trail. Those looking for a more challenging hike with elevation changes can check out the 4.4-mile Buckeye Ridge Trail near Hot Springs, known for its scenic overlooks. Both trails are about an hour away from Clyde.
If you want to experience equestrian trails via horseback, you can do that in Clyde, too. Panther Creek Outfitters Horseback Rides offers scenic trail rides ranging from one to three hours. A Google reviewer shared, "My kids were thrilled to ride the trail and couldn't stop smiling the entire time. The horses were remarkably calm and friendly, making it easy for everyone to enjoy the ride. The trail itself was stunning, winding through breathtaking scenery that truly made the experience special."
Architectural gems in and near Clyde, North Carolina
The town of Clyde has some interesting architectural gems. According to Visit Haywood, the Shook-Smathers House in Clyde is considered the oldest frame house west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Built over 200 years ago, the home now houses the Museum of Haywood County History, where you can get a taste of the area's rich past. The museum typically operates on a seasonal schedule, open Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the first weekend in April to the last weekend in October. Fans of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture can check out Clyde's Town Hall, which has a design inspired by the famed architect.
Another distinctive piece of architecture in Clyde is the Sri Somesvara Temple, a Vedic Shiva temple nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The temple welcomes visitors and offers limited overnight accommodations for guests who book in advance. If you're into cabin stays, there are several options in the area, including Buffalo Creek Vacations, who manage cabin rentals in Clyde, including three converted train cabooses outfitted with kitchens, heating, and air conditioning.
The closest airport to Clyde is the Asheville Regional Airport (AVL). From here, you can rent a car — which you'll want for exploring more of the Blue Ridge Parkway — and drive there in about 30 minutes. If you enjoyed the Shook-Smathers House, you may want to take some extra time in Asheville to visit another architectural gem — The Biltmore Estate, home to "America's Most Visited Garden".