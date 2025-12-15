North Carolina's 5 Most Beautiful Parks In The Blue Ridge Mountains With Breathtaking Views

North Carolina is arguably the premier destination for mountain vacations east of the Mississippi River, none more famous than the epic views and scenic trails of the Great Smoky Mountains (America's most-visited national park). Of course, North Carolina shares Great Smoky Mountains National Park with neighboring Tennessee. Yet even if the Tennessee side gets most of the Great Smokies' best-known destinations (like the one-of-a-kind LeConte Lodge and the tourist-friendly mountain town of Gatlinburg), North Carolina's borders contain plenty more spectacular mountain parks that rival the Smokies in epic beauty and thrilling outdoor adventures.

Most of North Carolina's mountainous regions are part of the heavenly Blue Ridge Mountains province of the much larger Appalachian Range. The Blue Ridge Mountains technically stretch from Pennsylvania all the way to Georgia. However, many of the most iconic Blue Ridge views are found along the western side of North Carolina, where the Blue Ridge Mountains (and the Appalachian range as a whole) reach their crescendo.

With such sublime natural scenery at hand, North Carolina's Blue Ridge regions have more than a few stunning parks that share this incredible beauty with visitors from all around the world. Many of these parks, despite their pristine characteristics, are within a convenient distance of major North Carolina tourism centers like Asheville. While it's virtually impossible to find a bad outdoor destination among the numerous state and national parks in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains, these five in particular stand out for their unsurpassed beauty, breathtaking viewpoints, and outstanding recreational opportunities.